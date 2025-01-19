Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Manchester City in the queue to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Mendes is one of Europe's most highly-regarded young full-backs who has impressed since joining PSG from Sporting CP in July 2022. The Portuguese defender has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

The 'world-class' 22-year-old will have a year left on his contract in the summer, and speculation is growing over a potential Parc des Princes exit. He could head to the Premier League for a reunion with his former Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim.

Nuno Mendes Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 11 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected Assists (xA) 1.40 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes 1.1 Accurate Long Balls 1.8 (61%) Accurate Crosses 0.5 (19%) Clean Sheets 3 Successful Dribbles 1.2 (62%) Ground Duels Won 3.7 (54%)

Man United Winning Race To Sign Mendes

Manchester City Are Admirers Of PSG Man

Manchester United are reportedly considered favourites to sign Mendes and are confident a deal will be sorted. A move this month is unlikely, and the two Manchester rivals are expected to battle it out for his signature in the summer. PSG don't want to lose a key player halfway through the season.

There have been suggestions in the French media that Mendes has made a U-turn over his decision to leave the Ligue 1 giants. Luis Enrique is said to have 'convinced' the 33-cap Portugal international to stay put and sign a new contract.

Mendes won't need to rush to a decision over his future because he's still got over a year to run on his current deal. He could be intrigued by a move to the Premier League and link up with Amorim at United.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a new left wing-back amid several issues they have experienced in the position. Luke Shaw has dealt with recurring fitness problems, while Tyrell Malacia has been unconvincing on his return to action after a year out.

Manchester City are undergoing a rebuild amid a shocking fall from grace this season. Josko Gvardiol has been used as a makeshift left-back, but the Croatian is a centre-back by trade, as is the case for Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

