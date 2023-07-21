Manchester United will focus their attention on wrapping up two further deals after the capture of Andre Onana, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Onana is set to become the second signing of United's transfer window, but Jones doesn't think the Red Devils are done splashing the cash.

Manchester United transfer news

It's been a no-nonsense summer from Erik ten Hag and Co. so far, with the Dutch boss setting out his transfer plans, and up until now, executing them to perfection.

United started the window with the signing of long-standing target Mason Mount, who swapped Chelsea for the 20-time English champions earlier this month.

Splurging £55 million on Mount, who had entered the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract, the Englishman was a welcome addition to a United midfield which had appeared threadbare at times last season.

That looks as if it's about to be backed up by the purchase of goalkeeper Onana, who is being signed from Champions League runners-up Inter Milan.

It's reported by The Daily Mail that an agreement in the region of £43 million has been reached between United and the Serie A outfit for Onana's signature.

It became necessary for United to source a new number-one shot-stopper after David de Gea announced his departure from the club.

De Gea had spent 12 years with the Stretford-based outfit before leaving in July, despite reports suggesting he was close to signing an extension.

Some would argue it's been a much-needed and overdue shakeup of the United squad, and if reports are to be believed, even more additions could be made before the window shuts on September 1st.

What has Dean Jones said about United?

When quizzed on what United's window could look like after the Onana deal is secured, transfer insider Jones revealed the Red Devils are planning on switching attention to Rasmus Hojlund and Zion Suzuki.

On the duo, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They're the most obvious two that they're going to go after. With Hojlund, we know that they're trying to find a way to pay for him.

"At the moment, their methods of payment have been deemed unacceptable, and they’ve barely been able to get the conversation started in a positive way.

"But that doesn't mean it can't happen by any stretch of the imagination.”

What's next for United?

As far as Hojlund is concerned, a deal could be just around the corner.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that personal terms had been agreed between the two parties, with the Atalanta striker intent on a move to Old Trafford.

A fee, Romano claims, is likely to be in the region of £60 million, which would be enough to take United's summer spend over the £100 million mark.

Likewise with Suzuki, United remain keen on the Japanese goalkeeper, who would be coming in as a backup to Onana.

Reports from Japan indicate that United would only need to spend £5 million to lure the 21-year-old away from current club Urawa Red Diamonds.