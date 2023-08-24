Manchester United are informed on the “conditions of the deal” to sign Benfica stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos at Old Trafford, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively discusses the club’s goalkeeper targets with GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to sign a competent backup to the Red Devils’ current number one in Andre Onana.

Man Utd transfer news - Odysseas Vlachodimos

Manchester United are eager to secure further additions to their goalkeeping department, with Crystal Palace currently negotiating a fee to sign Dean Henderson.

Forest have also held discussions as they attempt to lure United’s second-choice stopper back to The City Ground after a successful loan spell in the East Midlands last season.

And Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Henderson will push to leave the club this season in search of regular first-team football.

According to the MailOnline, Vlachodimos is eyeing a move to Man Utd, having fallen out with Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt.

However, the Greek international is just one option United are considering heading into the final week of the transfer window.

The same outlet reports that the Manchester giants are closing in on a deal to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Byandir, who has a £4.25m release clause.

And the 25-year-old travelled to Athens on Tuesday to meet United staff as they seek guarantees over his fitness, as the club monitors a back issue.

United have already spent a chunk of their transfer budget on a goalkeeper, signing Onana from Inter in a deal worth £43.8m this summer.

Therefore, it’s clear that Man Utd are exploring the possibility of signing several goalkeepers, including Vlachodimos, before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

And Romano claims the 29-year-old, who reportedly earns close to £57,000 per week, will be considered at Old Trafford next week.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Vlachodimos?

Speaking about United’s goalkeeper targets, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “The other option is Vlachodimos because he's out of the project at Benfica. They’re open to letting him go because they’ve signed Anatoliy Trubin, so they’ve already signed a replacement for Vlachodimos.

“Man Utd are informed of the conditions of the deal. It could be a loan with the buy option clause. But from what I'm hearing, this will be eventually decided next week for Vlachodimos.

“Bayindir will be discussed this week. So, let's see what Man Utd will decide, but the new goalkeeper is coming soon.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

The search for a goalkeeper isn't the only discussion underway at Old Trafford.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd fans must be patient for an update on any potential takeover of the Manchester giants.

The Sun has reported that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is in line to complete a £6bn takeover of the 20-time top-flight champions.

However, Romano says he “respects” the reports but hasn’t heard anything concrete.

Meanwhile, Taylor has suggested to GMS that centre-back Harry Maguire would be silly to remain at United this summer, with the 30-year-old currently out of favour in ten Hag’s plans for the Red Devils.