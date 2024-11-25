Manchester United could be set to land one of the shock transfers of the season in the coming transfer windows - with reports suggesting that Ruben Amorim will look to bring Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku to the club to fix their creativity issues.

United have scored 13 Premier League goals this season, with only Everton, Leicester City and Southampton scoring less than them in the top-flight - and that poses huge problems for the future if the Red Devils are to try to shoot up the table and, at the very least, aim for Europa Conference League football. Creative players are needed and that could see them make a move for Nkunku - with reports from abroad stating that they could look to test Chelsea's resolve with a bid.

Man Utd Make Christopher Nkunku 'Priority Target'

The Chelsea star would massively solve their creativity issues

The report from Fichajes states that United are continuing to play for their future with the intentions of strengthening their squad - and Nkunku is a 'priority' target of theirs, with Amorim seemingly highlighting a lack of creativity as one of the downfalls for United's season.

Christopher Nkunku's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 164 18th Goals 1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 11th Shots Per Game 0.7 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 =12th Match rating 6.25 20th

The Frenchman moved to Chelsea on a permanent deal last summer on a reported wage of £300,000-per-week, but he struggled for minutes in the first half of his debut campaign owing to injuries - and despite finishing the campaign with just three goals in 11 Premier League games, Nkunku has sprung into life this season with 10 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions under Enzo Maresca.

Bursting onto the scene at RB Leipzig, Nkunku's technique, vision and explosive nature could be ideal for United - who are looking to return to their former glories under Amorim. As a result, they are reportedly preparing a big offer for Nkunku, with the Red Devils preparing to make a huge financial effort to secure his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christopher Nkunku has one goal in 14 caps for France.

The report states that a fee of around €60million (£50million) would be enough to land Nkunku, with the fee not being seen as excessive due to the impact he would have at Old Trafford - and for now, Chelsea are evaluating United's intentions, which could be the ideal remedy for Nkunku thanks to the lack of minutes he is currently having at Stamford Bridge.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-11-24.