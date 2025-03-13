Manchester United are advancing in their pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and have proposed a player-plus-cash deal that would see Rasmus Hojlund go the other way, according to journalist Luca Cerchione.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to offer the Danish striker in exchange for Osimhen, who is spending the season on loan at Galatasaray and is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer.

The Nigeria international will have just one year left on his contract after the season, and United are well-known admirers of him, as well as Sporting Lisbon ace Viktor Gyokeres.

Ruben Amorim's side have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 28 goals in 34 Premier League games.

Man Utd Want Osimhen Swap Deal

Napoli keen on Rasmus Hojlund

According to Cerchione, Napoli would entertain a move for Hojlund as manager Antonio Conte is a big admirer of the Denmark international, with a player-plus-€40m (£33m) deal deemed ‘ideal’ for the Serie A club:

“United have proposed Hojlund to Napoli as part of the deal that could bring Victor Osimhen to Manchester United. “In order for Osimhen’s price tag to drop, they will also talk about Hojlund, who Conte likes a lot. We’ll see, we’ll follow this lead. “€40m, plus Hojlund, would be a deal in favour of Napoli.”

Hojlund has struggled in his second season at Old Trafford, scoring just two Premier League goals and yet to find the net in 2025.

The Dane joined United for £72m in 2022 from Atalanta and has more than three years remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2028.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has enjoyed a prolific season in Turkey, netting 23 goals and providing five assists in 29 appearances for Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international, praised as ‘the best striker in the world’, was linked with a Premier League move last summer and was thought to be a target for Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25 Super Lig) Games 21 Goals 17 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 94 Minutes played 1,592

