Manchester United have taken further steps to signing new stars in the summer transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee all but confirmed - by reportedly offering Lille youngster Leny Yoro a six-year contract in order to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

It's no secret that United are in the market for a new central defender. Raphael Varane's departure has made the arrival of a new man to partner Lisandro Martinez absolutely vital, but with their defensive struggles last season, two new men could be on their way to Old Trafford - with Yoro being one of their main targets as INEOS plan for the present and for the future.

United Offer Leny Yoro Six-Year Contract

United are pulling out all the stops to land the French prodigy

The report by Florian Plettenberg on X (formerly Twitter) understands that United have taken proactive steps to offer the youngster a lucrative contract by presenting the 18-year-old with a deal that will run until 2029 - with the Red Devils also having an option to extend by an extra year should Yoro sign, able to be activated once his 'original' contract runs out.

The publication insinuates that Liverpool are now out of the race to sign Yoro - with United aware that the young defender will choose between themselves and Real Madrid for his next move. Yoro was thought to have been admired by Liverpool and Real originally, but United came from nowhere over the course of the last week with a bid that blew the Spanish outfit out of the water, with Lille accepting the Red Devils' proposal - though it is still thought that Yoro is waiting on Real to make a move for him as they are his preferred destination.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 4th Goals 2 =6th Aerial Duels Per Game 1.4 =3rd Clearances Per Game 3 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.74 10th

Matthijs de Ligt seems the closest of any potential target. The Dutchman is currently on the books at Bayern Munich but despite being labelled as a generational centre-back in his time at Ajax, he has slightly lost his way in Germany and has reportedly only got eyes for a move to United, and the club seem destined to complete a move for his services.

Meanwhile, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has come under two bids from the Red Devils for his services, but they have been rejected - and after the Toffees accepted a £50million bid for Amadou Onana from Aston Villa, it means that they are highly unlikely to accept any bids for Branthwaite.

It is Easy to Understand Yoro's Real Madrid Preference

Real have both the best squad and best young squad in the world

Yoro is yet another young Frenchman who has burst onto the scene in Ligue 1 - with the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue all excelling in the French top-flight, which has seen them linked with top clubs across the continent.

Despite only turning 18 in November, Yoro has already made four appearances for France's under-21 side, and with 60 first-team appearances for Lille already, he's on a trajectory that is quite unusual for centre-backs due to the experience, nous and physicality needed for the role - leading to him being called 'world-class'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro is Lille's second-youngest player of all-time, surpassing Eden Hazard's record after his debut.

It's no surprise that Real are after his services after curating their own young superteam in recent years; the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and of course Kylian Mbappe are their main stars, and with Mbappe being the oldest of that contingency at the age of just 25, Yoro could be set to add to the list of top young stars at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But with Lille aiming to hold the Spanish giants to ransom after United's accepted bid, they may not plunge to sign the youngster - and that could give the Old Trafford outfit a huge boost in signing the young talent as they aim to sign two centre-backs.

