Real Betis are considering signing Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia after welcoming Antony on loan, according to Diario de Sevilla.

United have reportedly offered the 25-year-old to the Spanish club as they look to secure first-team football for him in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are close to signing Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu, which would likely push Malacia further down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

The former Feyenoord defender has made eight appearances in all competitions this season, including three in the Premier League.

Real Betis Offered Malacia Deal

After welcoming Antony on loan

According to Diario de Sevilla, while Real Betis are prioritising a new left-back before the transfer deadline, a move for Malacia is considered ‘unattainable’ at present.

The 25-year-old, who earns £75,000 per week, is reportedly not seen as a primary target on the left and may only be looked at seriously if the Spanish club are unable to land their primary options.

Malacia’s lack of game time and injury record are said to be concerns for Betis, but ‘no scenario should be ruled out’ in the final days of the window.

The Dutch international, who joined United from Feyenoord in 2022 on a four-year deal, missed the entire 2023/24 campaign through injury before making his long-awaited return in November.

He has made eight appearances in all competitions this season, including a brief outing in United’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.

United are anticipating a busy end to the window, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford’s futures uncertain – any frontline departures could reportedly pave the way for a new attacking signing, with Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku on the radar.

Tyrell Malacia's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 8 Starts 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 316

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.