Manchester United, in their search for a new central midfielder, have been ‘offered the chance’ to sign former Paris Saint-Germain ace Marco Verratti, according to a report from HITC, who also suggest that Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have also been alerted over a potential transfer.

The Red Devils, in their first summer under the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, have been relatively positive, bolstering their back line with Leny Yoro and ex-Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee was also signed by Erik ten Hag and Co in July for a fee of £36.5 million – but the glaring area that needs reinforcement is central midfield, especially with question marks over the future of Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Man Utd ‘Offered Chance’ to sign Verratti

Liverpool, Man City Arsenal could provide competition

An ever-dependable figure in the middle of the park for PSG across his 416-game tenure at Parc des Princes for most of his career, Verratti emerged through the ranks of Delfino Pescara before piquing the interest of the French giants.

Last summer, the diminutive Italian - labelled a 'phenomenon' by none other than Lionel Messi - became one of the big names to be lured by the riches of Middle East-based football and, at the age of 30, moved from PSG to Dubai outfit Al-Arabi SC.

One year on from his move and HITC are reporting that the 55-cap Italy international has been ‘offered’ to Manchester United alongside Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal. A litany of continental giants are also on high alert.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Verratti is PSG’s third-highest appearance holder with 416 outings under his belt.

And with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, it is believed that the £575,000-per-week earner could be enticed into a move back to Europe – the Premier League, in particular – even though his official departure from the Qatar Stars League has not been announced.

It, however, remains unknown whether any of the Premier League clubs name-dropped – Manchester United included – make a move for the nine-time Ligue 1 champion, whose personal trophy haul stands at a mouth-watering 32.

Everton’s Branthwaite Remains Man Utd’s ‘Key Target’

Central defender’s asking price remains at £70m

Despite the aforementioned additions of De Ligt and Yoro in the centre-back department, Ten Hag and his entourage are still keen to bolster that department – and once-capped England international Jarrad Branthwaite is still on their radar.

In fact, the Everton ace remains a ‘key target’ for the Stretford-based outfit, per MailOnline, who reported that a deal could be signed and sealed in the eleventh hour of the summer transfer window.

Branthwaite, Yoro, De Ligt - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Branthwaite Yoro De Ligt Minutes 3,117 2,672 1,391 Goals/Assists 3/0 2/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 92.2 94 Tackles per game 1.9 1.1 0.7 Interceptions per game 1.4 1.1 0.9 Clearances per game 4.5 3 2.4 Overall rating 6.90 6.74 6.68

Personal terms have already been agreed between the 22-year-old and his would-be buyers ahead of a prospective move, but Everton’s firm asking price of £70 million has prevented a deal from being struck between the Premier League duo.

Manchester United, according to the report, are unwilling to surpass the £60 million mark, especially given they forked out £52.2 million for 18-year-old Yoro and £38.6 million for De Ligt, who has played for an array of top European clubs.

