Manchester United are unlikely to progress on a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi soon as journalist Ben Jacobs suggests Wolves captain Max Kilman would be a cheaper alternative.

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggests that Kilman, who faces interest from West Ham, could be a ‘dark horse’ for Manchester United this summer.

He suggests Guehi’s price is ‘a lot higher’ as it is a harder deal to pursue at the moment – the centre-back is focused on representing England at Euro 2024.

Crystal Palace could be reluctant to sell Guehi this summer and demand a higher fee after losing winger Michael Olise, who looks set to join Bayern Munich.

The Eagles are keen to keep the core of the squad after a promising end to last season, finishing 10th in the Premier League under manager Oliver Glasner.

As well as Guehi, Palace’s star midfielder Eberechi Eze is also linked with a summer exit as Tottenham seem to show the most interest in the 25-year-old.

Guehi ‘Harder Deal’ for Man United

Kilman seen as a dark horse

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggested that Man United are unlikely to progress on a deal to sign Guehi at the moment, while Kilman could be a cheaper alternative this summer:

“With Marc Guehi, the price is a lot higher, and it's a harder deal. And you know, Crystal Palace are going to try and hang on to their stars, plus the fact that Guehi is at the Euros and is fully focused on England. “So that's not going to be an overnight deal. That's not a now type thing that Manchester United can progress on. And we have to wait and see, therefore, whether they see value in that deal. “I think Kilman would ultimately be cheaper and might be a sort of dark horse for Manchester United if something doesn't come off with West Ham.”

After Raphael Varane’s exit on a free transfer, United are in need of a new starting centre-back to play alongside Lisandro Martinez next season.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite but saw their initial £43m bid rejected and are unlikely to come back with an improved offer, GMS reported earlier.

Max Kilman and Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Max Kilman Marc Guehi Tackles 1.24 1.25 Tackles won 0.55 0.85 Ball recoveries 4.66 5.34 Interceptions 1.03 0.80 Pass completion percentage 85.7 86.9

Ten Hag Set for New Man United Deal

Contract almost agreed

Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United as the deal is now almost agreed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 54-year-old Dutchman is set to extend his Old Trafford stay after two seasons and two domestic cup victories.

According to Romano, Ten Hag is also expected to make changes to his backroom staff, with Ruud van Nistelrooy rumoured to join as an assistant coach.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-06-24.