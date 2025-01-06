Manchester United have reportedly been offered Dusan Vlahovic in a shock swap deal presented by Juventus - with the move potentially seeing out-of-form striker Joshua Zirkzee head back to Serie A after struggling at United in the first half of the Premier League campaign.

A report from talkSPORT on Monday states that Juventus have offered Vlahovic to United as part of a deal that would see struggling star Zirkzee move the other way.

Zirkzee walked straight down the tunnel to sarcastic cheers last week against Newcastle United, with the star being subbed after just 32 minutes against the Magpies, and that looked to spell an end to his Red Devils career. However, he did impress in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday, despite fluffing a pass for Harry Maguire to win the enthralling clash in the final minute.

But former boss Thiago Motta could offer him a way out of United - and that could see Vlahovic move the other way, with United likely to need a striker to replace the Dutchman. The report further states that Juventus are just one Serie A club keen on securing his services, meaning they could face competition to secure his signing - however, being able to offer the Serbian star could be beneficial to both clubs.

For Juventus, Vlahovic has just 18 months left on his contract and hasn't shown signs that he wishes to stay in Turin, meaning that the Old Lady will want to either renew or sell their star before the end of the summer transfer window at the latest. But for United, they'd be securing the services of a talismanic striker who has 84 Serie A strikes in just 189 games - and that could improve their striking ranks indefinitely, with goals a real issue for Ruben Amorim's men.

Other Premier League clubs have also been touted in the past, including Arsenal, but a move to United would give him a real chance to prove himself in the top-flight, where he would compete with Rasmus Hojlund for the starting spot.

Zirkzee shone in Serie A last season with 13 league strikes under Motta, who himself moved to Juventus in the summer - and rekindling that relationship could get his career back on track.