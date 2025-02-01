Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface after the 24-year-old failed to secure a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, according to TBR Football.

Victor Boniface agreed on personal terms with Al-Nassr over a move to Al-Awwal Park for a fee in the region of £50 million, but the Saudi giants had also targeted Jhon Duran and eventually chose to sign the Colombian forward from Aston Villa in a £64 million deal.

The Nigerian has been left in limbo regarding his future at the BayArena after missing out on a link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. He has been in excellent form this season under Xabi Alonso, bagging six goals in 10 Bundesliga games after helping Leverkusen win the title last unbeaten with 14 goals in 23 games.

Manchester United Offered Victor Boniface

Ruben Amorim is crying out for a new striker

Manchester United have been put on alert amid Boniface's potential availability and the 11-cap Nigeria international could still leave Leverkusen before the transfer window closes on Monday (February 3). The German outfit are said to be 'happy' to have kept their frontman, but their agreement with Al-Nassr means other interested suitors now know what fee it takes to sign the player.

Ruben Amorim has been hoping to add a new forward signing to his United squad that has lacked goals, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managing just five goals between them in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils are in contact with Bayern Munich over a potential loan deal for young French attacker Mathys Tel, who turned down a permanent £50 million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Boniface Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 10 Goals 6 Expected Goals (xG) 6.54 Scoring frequency 111min Goals per game 0.6 Shots per game 4.1 Shots on target per game 1.5 Big chances missed 8 Goal conversion 15%

Boniface, dubbed 'world-class', is a number nine profile that Amorim will relish having in his squad, which is an all-rounded centre-forward who boasts similarities in his game to the Portuguese's former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. He joined Leverkusen from Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer of 2023 for around £16.7 million and recently signed a contract extension keeping him tied to Die Werkself until 2029.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/02/2025.

