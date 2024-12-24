Manchester United could use one of three strikers in a swap deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports - with Rasmus Hojlund potentially being one of the pawns in the bid to sign the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen fired Napoli to the 2022/23 Serie A trophy with an astounding 26 goals in 32 league games, and even last season he notched 15 in 25 as the Gli Azzurri failed to reclaim their title. But having been sent out on loan to Galatasaray, the 'world-class' hitman could still seek an exit from the Italian club - and that could reportedly see Ruben Amorim pounce, with three options to use in a swap deal if they wish to pursue a move.

Report: United Could Use Three Players in Osimhen Swap

The Red Devils are lacking serious firepower this season

The report from TBR Football states that United have been offered the chance to sign Osimhen in January - with Napoli open to a player-exchange deal.

Victor Osimhen's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =13th Goals 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 5th Shots Per Game 4.6 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.74 2nd

Osimhen is currently dominating the Turkish Super Lig on loan at Galatasaray with 12 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, as the Istanbul-based side sit top of the league and as high-flyers in the Europa League. However, his time in Turkey could be cut short with Premier League clubs being made aware of his availability on a permanent deal in January - with United assessing their options.

A lack of a real striking force at Old Trafford this season has seen the Red Devils struggle, and they're languishing in 13th in the top-flight, struggling to get points on the board for what would surely be their lowest-ever Premier League finish if their dry source of goals isn't remedied soon.

But whilst the Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign Osimhen from Napoli, they aren't in a position to pay the full £60million - which could lead to a swap deal. Napoli are though to be interested in Hojlund, who cost £64million from Atalanta, whilst Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford are also both of interest to Antonio Conte - especially with Hojlund and Zikrzee having been prolific in Serie A before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has 23 goals in 39 games for Nigeria's national team.

Rashford has already detailed his keenness for a new challenge, whilst Zirkzee continues to be linked with former boss Thiago Motta at Juventus - though Hojlund could also be used, despite his high potential as the best out-and-out striking option.

