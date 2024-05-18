Highlights Manchester United officials watched Juventus' Gleison Bremer for a potential center-back addition, needing to bolster their ranks this summer.

To address their defensive issues, United may need one or even two centre-back signings, with Bremer a prime target for a rebuild.

Bremer's strong defensive capabilities, outstanding record in Serie A and experience make him a valuable asset - but his move to United depends on European qualification.

Manchester United are set for a huge rebuild in the summer, with centre-back already being known as a position that they need to strengthen in the off-season - and a Red Devils official reportedly flew to Italy specifically to watch Juventus star Gleison Bremer to replace the hole Raphaël Varane has left in their backline.

Varane joined United three seasons ago and whilst his signing was highly heralded at the time, United's general struggles over the course of the past three years alongside an unfavourable injury record has seen him confirmed as leaving in the summer - and with Jonny Evans also likely to exit Old Trafford after his year of service, it leaves just Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Willy Kambwala in the heart of their defence.

United need a centre-back as a minimum, or even two to come in and fix their problems; which Bremer would undoubtedly fix after his strong spell in Italy. And Tuttosport have claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe sent an entourage out to watch the Brazilian in Juventus' most recent trophy win as they hoisted the Coppa Italia.

Gleison Bremer: Manchester United Transfer Latest

The Brazilian has been watched by United for some time

The report states that a United official flew to the final specifically to watch Bremer, who kept a clean sheet and "bewitched" United's recruitment team with his performance.

Erik ten Hag has kept tabs on him for quite some time, and he is "ready to get serious" - though a fee of €70million (£60m) will supposedly be required to bring him to Old Trafford as United scramble to continue their rebuild after a poor season on the pitch.

Tuttosport further state that Bremer would have doubts about a move to Old Trafford if United don't qualify; and with Ten Hag's men needing to get something at Brighton whilst hoping that Newcastle don't match their result away at Brentford, that could well become a reality.

Juventus beat Fiorentina to win the Italian Cup, with Bremer playing the full game - and having joined from Turin-based rivals Torino two years ago, where he won the Serie A Defender of the Year award at the Stadio Olimpico Grande, he's kept those performances up at the Allianz Stadium which makes him a key target for any interested club wanting to secure his services.

Gleison Bremer Would Be The Ideal Signing

The Red Devils need someone with aggression to lead the line

Bremer is an enforcer-style centre-back; with his physical frame, athleticism and bravery making him a real handful at both ends of the pitch.

18 goals in just 163 Serie A appearances means that he can affect games at the right end of the pitch, and having been in the Serie A Team of the Year in each of the last two seasons, he's certainly up there as one of the best defenders in Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gleison Bremer has four caps for the Brazil national team

United have had a soft underbelly this season, conceding 58 goals in the Premier League - almost as many as Europa League contenders Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle and over double the amount of title-chasing Arsenal.

Whilst it has been their efforts in the final third that have been laughable with just 55 goals all season - the worst in the top 11 of the division - the imminent departures of Varane and Evans means that centre-back incomings are vital.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-05-24.