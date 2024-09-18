Manchester United are ‘long-term admirers’ of Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka, who has been brutally dropped from the first-team picture by new boss Vincent Kompany, according to The Sun.

A string of Premier League clubs have reportedly been put on ‘red alert' after Bayern admitted Goretzka is ‘unhappy’ at the club following a difficult start to the season. The 29-year-old played just one minute under former Burnley boss Kompany in the new league campaign following Joao Palhinha’s arrival from Fulham, and could now consider a January exit after six years with the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern chiefs have been open about their wish for Goretzka to move on in the summer, but the veteran star opted to stay at the Allianz Arena and fight for his place in the side, scoring in Bayern's 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Goretzka Frozen Out by Kompany

Premier League clubs ‘on red alert’

Goretzka’s value could drop significantly at the turn of the year as the 29-year-old will enter the final 18 months of his stay at Bayern, with no extension on the horizon.

The German international, who has been described as "world-class", has been unable to secure a starting place in Kompany’s side in the opening weeks of the season as he has fallen down the pecking order behind Palhinha, Joshua Kimmich, and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Should the German international become available, multiple top-flight clubs, including Manchester United and West Ham, would be keen on his arrival, per the report.

With Christian Eriksen and Casemiro’s long-term futures at Old Trafford in doubt, the veteran duo could make way for new arrivals at the club in the middle of the park in the next 12 months.

The Dane’s contract expires in June 2025, while Casemiro is also expected to depart, with Fabrizio Romano reporting he anticipates the Brazilian ace leaving in 2025.

Leon Goretzka Bayern Stats (2024/25) Games 2 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 10

Per the report, the 29-year-old’s salary could prove to be a stumbling block for interested clubs as his current Bayern agreement sees him pocket £273,000-per-week. If he were to join Manchester United, Goretzka could be among the top earners at the club, with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford reportedly earning more.

Since arriving to Bayern from Schalke in 2018, the holding midfielder has made 222 appearances across all competitions, scoring 40 goals and registering 46 assists.

Eriksen ‘Unlikely’ to Leave in January

Poised to stay for the rest of the campaign

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is on course to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season and is unlikely to seek a fresh challenge during the January window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Danish ace, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal, looks set to see out his final year at the club and depart for free next summer as he is still seen as an important member of Erik ten Hag’s squad..

Eriksen was handed his first start of the season during United’s 3-0 win at Southampton last weekend and was also involved in the Carabao Cup third-round 7-0 win over Barnsley, scoring twice to stake his claim for a place in the team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.