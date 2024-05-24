Highlights Marcus Rashford had a poor season, scoring only 8 goals and being snubbed by the England team - but Andre Onana believes he'll bounce back.

Onana hypes Rashford as one of the best players globally, despite criticism from this poor season's form.

Rashford's hot streak last season saw him score 10 PL goals in 10 games, but this season has seen disappointing performances.

It's been a dismal season on the pitch for Marcus Rashford with the Manchester United star only scoring eight goals all season, resulting in his snub from England's EURO 2024 squad earlier this week - but teammate Andre Onana has backed the 'killer' star to get back to top form by labelling him as "one of the best players in the world".

Just eight goals all season, including blanks in all of his Champions League games and with just seven in the Premier League, has seen Rashford garner criticism for his below-par displays. That was compounded when Gareth Southgate left him out of the Three Lions’ squad for the tournament in Germany this summer - but Onana believes the Mancunian will return to top form by labelling him as one of the best in the world.

Onana: "Killer" Rashford is "One of the World's Best"

Rashford has shown he can be a top player but only in spells

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Onana ridiculed the notion that Rashford was a poor player, simply putting his form down to having a bad season - before hyping him as one of the best players in the world. He said:

“Rashford – how many goals did he score last season? How many goals did he score this season? We are talking about the same player. He’s a bad player? So last season he was good, this season he is bad? No. It is just a moment."

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 5th Assists 2 =4th Goals 7 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Average Match Rating 6.69 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

“You can have a bad season, you can have a bad start. But the most important thing is how you end and Rashy, for me, is one of the best players in the world. But he is facing difficulty, like us, not only him and me, but the whole club. “And he will come back and I know my killer will score some important goals for us. Hopefully Saturday he will score two and we win the FA Cup.”

Manchester United Will Still Rely on Marcus Rashford for Glory

The Red Devils take on local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup

Rashford hit a purple patch under Erik ten Hag last season after his trio of goals for England at the World Cup, beginning just after Christmas with a goal against Nottingham Forest that saw him score 10 goals in 10 Premier League appearances, blanking in just one of those games in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

United won the Carabao Cup during his laden-spell of goalscoring, in which he either scored or assisted in every game from the start of the tournament through to the final where he bagged at Wembley - and his hot streak helped the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League which saw them qualify for the Champions League.

Ten Hag will be ruing that Rashford hasn't hit anywhere close to the same heights this season, and with the Red Devils suffering terribly in all of their competitions bar the FA Cup, the Dutchman will be hoping that Rashford can perform on the big stage against Manchester City in Saturday's crunch clash.

Rashford generally performs well against Pep Guardiola's side, nabbing six goals in 20 appearances against the Premier League champions in all competitions including two in his last three; but with United winning just two and drawing one of their last seven games in the Manchester derby, it will be a tough task for the club to record some silverware against their local rivals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-05-24.