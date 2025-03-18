Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo this summer, according to journalist Dylan McBennett.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the transfer window this summer with INEOS keen to back manage Ruben Amorim and build a squad in his image, but financially they have some issues they must navigate.

That has seen the club look at potential value signings in the market rather than their usual superstar approach, and that has seen Semenyo emerge as a target.

Man Utd Eyeing Semenyo

'One to watch' this summer

Semenyo has had a sensational season for the Cherries this year under Andoni Iraola, netting seven goals and registering four assists in 28 appearances so far which has helped the team push for potential European competition next season.

The 25-year-old is attracting plenty of attention as a result, and Man United have now been earmarked as 'one to watch' ahead of the summer transfer window.

Described as 'dangerous', Semenyo could feature in either a wing-back or role behind the striker in Amorim's system and the fact he is left-footed can help add balance to the squad's attacking options.

Brazilian forward Antony was allowed to leave the club in January on loan and is expected to leave permanently in the summer, which would leave Amad Diallo as the only left-footer in those positions.

New forwards are expected at Old Trafford this summer with Marcus Rashford also expected to leave alongside Antony, while there are also question marks around the futures of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee due to their form in large parts this season.

Semenyo would likely be a relatively cheaper option than the likes of Victor Osimhen and Matheus Cunha who have been linked, with his contract entering it's final two years this summer.

Antoine Semenyo 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 28 7 4 2,471' FA Cup 3 2 1 240' League Cup 1 0 0 22'

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 18/03/2025.