Highlights Man United have opened talks with Monaco to sign Youssouf Fofana, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

The France international is one of six names on a shortlist to bolster the midfield, alongside Sander Berge.

Manuel Ugarte remains the top priority, but not at the current PSG asking price.

Manchester United have drawn up a list of six targets in Erik ten Hag’s search for a new midfielder, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed.

The Red Devils are considering several options as they aim to sign a new partner in the middle of the park for Kobbie Mainoo before the transfer window shuts on 30th August.

After announcing deals for striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, Man United have been relatively quiet in the market, but are still looking to advance on multiple signings ahead of Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

With Scott McTominay and Casemiro’s futures still up in the air, the Premier League giants could be looking at more than one new addition in midfield this summer.

United are continuing to hold out for a package of £30m for McTominay, having already rejected three offers from Fulham for the Scotsman this summer.

Rumours over Casemiro’s future have gone quiet after early summer links with a switch to Saudi Arabia – the 32-year-old is now expected to start the season at Old Trafford according to GMS sources.

United ‘Hold Talks’ With Fofana

Among six names on the shortlist

According to Sheth, Man United have held talks with Monaco over midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is among six midfielders being considered by the Red Devils at the moment.

Alongside Fofana, Man United are keeping tabs on Sofyan Amrabat, Manuel Ugarte, Sander Berge, Martin Zubimendi, and Richard Rios.

Sheth suggests the Red Devils still retain interest in Ugarte, "but not at prices being quoted" – the Ligue 1 club are looking to recoup around £51m for the Uruguayan this summer.

Ugarte is allowed to depart the Parc des Princes just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon, and has been a leading target to partner Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park for Erik Ten Hag and INEOS.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

At least that was the case until the start of August, when Man United began to consider alternative options, including Sander Berge, whom Burnley are prepared to sell this summer for £30million.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a surprise midfielder on Man United’s shortlist, and club officials have reportedly made contact with his camp over a possible deal.

But Fofana has now emerged as a target with initial talks opened for the France international, who has been praised for his "magnificent" displays since moving to Monaco in 2020.

Man United ‘Confident’ of Bayern Duo Deal

Both have agreed to five-year deals

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of signing Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are expected to step up their interest in the Bundesliga duo in the coming days, with Romano suggesting that negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

Both De Ligt and Mazraoui are giving ‘total priority’ to an Old Trafford switch after agreeing to five-year deals with an option to extend for a further season, according to Romano.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-08-24.