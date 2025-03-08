Manchester United have decided to replace Rasmus Hojlund with Jean-Philippe Mateta, but a deal won't be cheap for the Crystal Palace striker, according to L'Equipe (via Get Football News France).

Mateta has been one of the Premier League's in-form forwards this season, posting 12 goals in 27 league games, a massive threat up top for Oliver Glasner Eagles. The Red Devils learned this in February when he struck a brace in a 2-0 away win at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old is currently sidelined with a severe laceration to his ear after he was on the receiving end of a horror challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, which resulted in a six-match ban. But his sensational form that has fired Glasner's men up the table has put United on notice, and they look to have made a concrete move to make him Hojlund's replacement.

Manchester United Open Talks For Mateta

Ruben Amorim wants the Frenchman to replace Hojlund