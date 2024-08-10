Highlights Manchester United have opened talks with Mario Hermoso over a move to Old Trafford

Hermoso is a free agent and is asking for €6million across a 3-year contract, worth £99,000 per-week.

United are also pushing for a new midfield signing, with talks opened for Youssouf Fofana.

Manchester United have made contact with Mario Hermoso's representatives, with the former Atlético Madrid defender available on a free transfer, according to journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez.

Hermoso left Atletico earlier this summer after his contract expired, having made 174 appearances for the Spanish side, winning La Liga once. The 29-year-old is said to be speaking to several clubs over a potential deal, and is understood to be looking for a contract worth €18 million across three years, equating to €115,000 (£98,000) a week.

United have reached out to the centre-back's entourage, as they look to find a left-footed alternative to Lisandro Martínez at the heart of their defence. It's believed that negotiations between Hermoso's agents and the Red Devils are in the 'initial phase', and that Erik ten Hag is eager to acquire him as cover and competition for Martinez.

United Looking to Sign Hermoso

The Red Devils want another Central Defender

Born in Madrid, Hermoso developed through Real Madrid's youth academy, although never made a senior appearance for Los Blancos' first team. After a spell at Espanyol, Hermoso settled at Real's city rivals Atlético, where he has established himself as one of Europe's most dependable ball-playing centre-backs, thriving for five years in Diego Simeone's side.

Described as 'talented', 'technically gifted' and 'one of the best left-sided centre-backs in the world' back in May 2023, Hermoso's availability on the market this summer has inevitably sparked interest. The Spaniard is keen on a new challenge and a switch to the Premier League may appeal to him, given his hefty wage demands.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Chelsea were said to be chasing the defender not long ago, although according to Spanish reporter De La Cruz Ramirez, United have emerged as a likely suitor. Writing on X, the journalist revealed the north-west club's interest in Hermoso:

Despite signing Leny Yoro from Lille for £52 million earlier in the window, United are still understood to be looking to add one more to their central defensive cohort. The need for this player has been exacerbated by Yoro's injury sustained during pre-season which will see him miss three months of action, and Ten Hag is said to be attracted by the prospect of bringing a left-footed player in to fill this role.

Given the Manchester club's financial resources and the lack of a transfer fee required to land Hermoso, covering his significant salary shouldn't be an issue, while the player may be captivated by the prospect of plying his trade at Old Trafford.

Hermoso's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Pass Accuracy 86.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.23 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 5.7 Tackles Per 90 1.62 Interceptions Per 90 1.06 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.62

United Chasing Fofana

AC Milan are also in the race

Alongside another centre-back acquisition, United are also in the market for a midfielder this summer. A move for Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte has stalled, and as a result the FA Cup winners have turned their attention to their shortlist of alternatives.

The Red Devils are reportedly getting 'louder and louder' in the race to sign Monaco's Youssouf Fofana. The Frenchman is also the subject of interest from AC Milan, and is likely to leave the Ligue 1 side for a cut-price as he has a year remaining on his deal. Part of France's Euro 2024 squad, Fofana impressed last season for Monaco, starting 31 league games and contributing to eight goals.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/08/2024