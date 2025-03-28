Manchester United have entered talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong after the season, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils have reportedly held discussions with the Dutch international’s camp in recent weeks as they look to beat Premier League competition for his signature this summer.

Frimpong is believed to be a target for both Liverpool and his boyhood club Manchester City, while United have also identified him as an alternative to Geovany Quenda.

The Sporting Lisbon winger rejected a reunion with Ruben Amorim in favour of a move to Chelsea earlier this month, despite reports claiming his Old Trafford switch was done and dusted.

Man United Eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

Premier League clubs keen on the wing-back

According to Bailey, United see Frimpong as a strong candidate for the right wing-back role in Amorim’s system and have already held initial talks over a move.

The 'lightning-fast' Dutch international has been heavily linked with a Premier League switch this season following his impressive form at Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso.

He played a huge role in the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title win last season and has emerged as ‘one of the best right-backs in Europe’ over the past two years.

Frimpong, who was once praised as a 'monster', is under contract in Germany until June 2028 and reportedly has a €40m (£33.5m) release clause active this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frimpong has made 40 appearances for Leverkusen this season, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists.

United are targeting several defensive reinforcements after the season, with a new centre-back also high on Amorim’s agenda.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United chiefs have already begun making enquiries over potential central defensive targets, who could replace out-of-contract veterans Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Jeremie Frimpong's Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 26 Goals 4 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,786

