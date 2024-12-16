Manchester United have reignited their interest in Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the January transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils have reportedly made a fresh approach to learn more about the Nigerian’s availability before the market reopens as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline with a new signing.

Osimhen is reportedly emerging as a top target for United in January amid growing doubts over Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford, as well as Joshua Zirkzee’s early struggles under the Portuguese manager.

The 'world-class' 25-year-old, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is also reportedly being eyed by Chelsea and Juventus, with the latter said to be considering him as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

According to CaughtOffside, there is a growing sense that Juventus could be his preferred destination, although United and Chelsea remain in the picture to lure the 25-year-old to England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in his 13 appearances for Galatasaray in all competitions.

United, who triumphed 2-1 over rivals Manchester City on Sunday, have cast even more doubt over Rashford’s future at Old Trafford, after reports emerged last week suggesting the 27-year-old is available for sale in January.

Amorim dropped both the England international and Alejandro Garnacho from his matchday squad to face the reigning Premier League champions, remarking ‘standards are incredibly high’ as he explained his surprise decision.

According to CaughtOffside’s report, Paris Saint-Germain are among Rashford’s potential suitors if he is made available in 2025.

The 27-year-old has only made two starts in six games since Amorim’s appointment, scoring three goals, including a brace in the 4-0 win over Everton.

United chiefs have reportedly grown unhappy with Rashford's recent performances, as well as his off-field behaviour, and are said to be valuing him at around £40m ahead of January.

While it remains to be seen if his relatively low asking price will drum up any interest from clubs, United are still expected to make signings in January, with a left-sided defender in their sights.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.