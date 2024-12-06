New Leicester City manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy is looking to raid his former club Manchester United, by signing youngster Toby Collyer on loan, according to the Sun.

Collyer made his Red Devils debut during the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City in August, after being promoted to the club's first team over the summer. He has since featured twice more, making his Premier League debut during United's 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford in September.

However, the 20-year-old hasn't played in any capacity in the senior set-up since a 7-0 win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup in late September, and is evidently not going to be granted significant playing time this campaign. Thus, Van Nistelrooy, who is said to be a huge admirer of the starlet, is eager to bring him with him to the King Power Stadium, with the Dutchman preparing a loan offer ahead of the January transfer window.

Van Nistelrooy Eyeing Collyer

A loan to Leicester could be beneficial to his development

Initially part of Brighton's academy, Collyer made the switch from the south coast to the north-west in March 2022, joining Manchester United. Spending two years playing youth football for the English giants, the Worthing-born man has finally seen first team action this term.

Despite making three appearances for United, Collyer clearly isn't seen as an integral figure at the club at this point of his career. The Manchester-based outfit aren't keen on sanctioning his departure, but could be seduced by a temporary exit offer, with his lack of playing time at Old Trafford certainly not aiding his development.

Van Nistelrooy took charge of Leicester last week, and worked closely with Collyer in his short stint as United's interim boss. The Sun report that the former PSV coach will attempt to lure the prospect to the East Midlands in January, by submitting a loan proposal to his former employees.

It's understood that Van Nistelrooy believes Collyer could be a key asset in the Foxes' fight to avoid relegation, and that United could be open to letting him develop under a manager they know and trust.

Collyer's Statistics vs Barnsely (EFL Cup) Minutes Played 90 Accurate Passes 35/40 (88%) Passes into the Final Third 4 Tackles Won 2/4 (50%) Interceptions 4

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 06/12/2024