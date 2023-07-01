Manchester United are open to offers for several players at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has already made some big changes since arriving at the club and that theme looks set to continue.

Man United transfer news

There certainly does look like there will be a clear-out at Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Donny van de Beek, Fred and Anthony Elanga are three players who United have put on the market.

The same outlet also claims that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson, while Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could be sold for the right price as well.

Ten Hag has not been afraid to make changes to his squad, axing Cristiano Ronaldo last November.

What has Michael Bridge said about Man United?

Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that United are ready to sanction multiple departures this summer.

On the Red Devils' transfer plans, he said: "Manchester United, they've got a number of players they'd listen to offers for, a big number of the squad I've been told. But that's not come into fruition yet."

Who should Man United keep?

From those above names, definitely Sancho. Have the Old Trafford faithful seen the best of the England international since his arrival at their club back in 2021? No. He has scored just nine goals in the Premier League for United, as per Transfermarkt.

However, when you look at his Borussia Dortmund record, it is clear that there is a player in there. And at just 23 years of age, there is still time for Sancho to rediscover the kind of form he was showing in Germany.

It may also be worth keeping one of Fred or McTominay for midfield depth. They may not be the most exciting footballers to watch, but both players do have something to offer.

Fred, for example, has ranked in the 97th percentile for tackles among his positional peers over the last year (via FBref), which is quite impressive.

As for McTominay, he has developed into a leader.

"I wouldn't be surprised if, in a couple of years, he would be the captain of this team," his former manager Ralf Rangnick told United's official website last January.

It does look like change is coming, though, so McTominay, Fred and so many other players at the Manchester club do not look safe right now.