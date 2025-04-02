Manchester United are expected to seek early clarity from Napoli regarding their interest in Alejandro Garnacho with the club still open to a sale, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Argentina winger was subject to major interest in the January transfer window from the Serie A club, after they sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain amid their challenge for their second Italian league title in three years.

But Ruben Amorim and INEOS held firm on their valuation and opted against selling the 20-year-old after allowing Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave on loan, which left the club short of options in attack - meaning reinforcements in the summer are a priority now.

Sources: Man Utd Open to Garnacho Sale

The Reds have had a poor campaign in 2024/25 and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification through their Premier League place, with winning the Europa League their only realistic opportunity of playing in Europe's premier competition next season.

But should Amorim lead the team to success, then Man Utd are expected to step up their interest in Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, and a swap deal involving Garnacho has been mooted.

GIVEMESPORT revealed last week that United are still open to losing Garnacho at the end of the season at the right price.

And now sources indicate that if United do not qualify for the Champions League, their only real way of landing Osimhen would be to make a significant sale to help fund such a deal.

Garnacho joining Napoli, so that Osimhen can move in the other direction, would be an easy way to do that. But at the moment, it is unclear just how plausible such a scenario is going to be.

Man Utd Eye Delap as Alternative Option

Chelsea providing big competition