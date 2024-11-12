Manchester United are open to listening to offers for Alejandro Garnacho, with Atlético Madrid interested in signing the young winger, according to Fichajes.

Garnacho enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 season in spite of United's troubles, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in 36 Premier League appearances. This impressive campaign, along with his positive start to the new season, has sparked interest from Atlético, who are said to be willing to stump up a significant fee for the Argentine.

The La Liga outfit have reportedly already made a €40 million (£33 million) offer, plus midfielder Pablo Barrios, for the 20-year-old. However, United are understood to be holding out for closer to €60 million, including Barrios, with the Red Devils not avidly against sanctioning a departure for one of their most talented attacking players.

United Open to Selling Garnacho

They want €60 million

Born in Madrid, Garnacho spent time in Atletico's youth system, only swapping the Spanish capital for Manchester in October 2020, when he was 16. Developing at Carrington, the Argentina international burst onto the scene during the 2022/23 season, and hit double figures for goals in all competitions last campaign.

Beginning the new season in a manner that would suggest his upward trajectory will continue, scoring seven goals already this term, there has been some frustration surrounding his performances. Club captain Bruno Fernandes took 'two pops' at Garnacho for his 'careless' display against PAOK Thessaloniki last week, while some fans have been infuriated by his indecision in the final third.

Regardless, the general trend of his development has been positive in recent years, which is why reports indicating United would be open to selling the player, described as 'frighteningly good', will come as a surprise. Fichajes suggests that Diego Simeone is keen on bringing Garnacho back to the club he was at previously, and that United will listen to offers in the ballpark of €60 million, if they include 21-year-old Atletico midfielder Barrios.

The explosive wide man may be attracted to the prospect of returning to the country and city he grew up in, although it may ultimately depend on how new United boss Ruben Amorim views him, with the Portuguese tactician set to commence his reign at Old Trafford during this international break.

Garnacho's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 7 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 3.9 Key Passes Per 90 1.27 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.76

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024