Highlights Manchester United are in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, with negotiations ongoing.

Erik ten Hag and Co are preparing an opening proposal for the Dutch centre-back.

The club are looking to offload players deemed surplus to requirements, potentially including Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to bring Bayern Munich’s out-of-favour defender Matthijs de Ligt and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Erik ten Hag and his entourage are prepared to ‘open concrete negotiations’ for the Dutchman.

Boosted by the addition of sporting director Dan Ashworth, the 13-time Premier League champions are looking to kick-start their summer of business with the addition of a new centre-back - a position identified as one in dire need of strengthening, per The Athletic.

Manchester United chalked up their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era in 2023/24, concluding the season in eighth on 60 points.

Raphael Varane’s departure has only boosted their desire to add bodies to said department. The decorated Frenchman was a key figure for the Old Trafford outfit - both on the pitch and inside the dressing room - and replacing him will be nothing short of mundane.

Man Utd Prepared to ‘Open Concrete Negotiations’

Bayern demanding more than Ten Hag is willing to offer

Manchester United themselves, on the back of Varane’s adieu, are working tirelessly to bring in a new centre-back as a priority - and there is every chance that two new central defenders are Old Trafford-bound in the coming weeks and months.

Providing a transfer update, Romano suggested that, at the time of writing, there is direct contact between the two relevant parties over a potential deal for De Ligt and an opening proposal is set to quickly follow.

“There are direct contacts between the two clubs, so let's see what's going to happen there. But Manchester United are prepared to open concrete negotiations with an opening proposal to Bayern. The opening proposal for what I'm hearing is going to include add-ons.

The Italian transfer expert revealed that his current employers are keen to add €50 million to their prospective kitty, while Ten Hag’s side are only willing to offer a figure around the €35-40 million mark, plus add-ons.

“So this is going to be a crucial part of the story. Bayern want around €50 million and Manchester United can offer, I think, something around €35-40 million, plus add ons. So they will try to be creative in the structure. But for sure, talks are going to enter important stages.”

The telling fact that Bayern already boast a plethora of talent in the centre-back department - Eric Dier, Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano, most notably - means a switch to Old Trafford could ensure that De Ligt, 24, gets the game time he so desires.

Marcus Rashford Sale Not Ruled Out

Change in agency could fuel exit

As much as this summer's trading period will be focused on bringing new players in, also offloading players that are deemed surplus to requirements could be equally important as Manchester United enter a new era under the minority ownership of INEOS owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

One player that could be leaving this summer is Carrington graduate Marcus Rashford, per Manchester Evening News, amid a possible adjustment to the player’s representation. The wide man’s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has held talks with an agency who could help assist with the management of the forward.

Rashford's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,279 5th Goals 7 =2nd Assists 2 =4th Shots per game 1.9 3rd Dribbles per game 1.5 1st Overall rating 6.69 11th

Rashford, since emerging from the club’s academy ranks, has blown hot and cold with his 30-goal return in 2022/23 the perfect indicator of what the Englishman is capable of, hence why he is still widely considered as one of the best wingers in the English top tier. Last season, however, the winger angered much of the fanbase with his lacklustre performances.

