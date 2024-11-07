Manchester United return to European action on Thursday night when they take on Greek side PAOK in the Europa League, looking for their first win in the competition this season.

The Reds have drawn their first three games in the competition against FC Twente, FC Porto and Fenerbahce but will now have Ruud van Nistelrooy in charge as manager after he took an interim role following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag. So far he has picked up a win over Leicester and most recently led the team to a draw against Chelsea at the weekend. PAOK on the other hand have won each of their last two games in all competitions, while they have just one point from their first three Europa League games this season.

With both teams having some decisions to make in regards to their team selection, this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up for the game.

Man Utd Team News

Four return to training

In a positive boost for Van Nistelrooy and Manchester United, the Reds have seen four first-team stars return to training ahead of the clash with PAOK on Thursday night.

Defender Leny Yoro, midfielders Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount and forward Antony were all seen in training on Wednesday and could be in contention for some minutes at Old Trafford, but Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all still unavailable for the game.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Luke Shaw Calf 24/11/2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee 24/11/2024 Harry Maguire Calf 24/11/2024 Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring 24/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Nistelrooy shared an update on the fitness of his squad for the game.

"Tyrell [Malacia] is fully in team training, and no restrictions, and it’s good to plan his game minutes, maybe in the under 21s. "It's a big moment for him [Yoro], that first time he's back in team training. Obviously, we're gonna get him back partially over the coming weeks and look to get him on board as soon as possible. “Harry [Maguire] is still inside working on his rehab, Luke [Shaw] also does pitch work like he did today and he’s progressing there to do hopefully partial team training soon.”

Man Utd Predicted XI

Amad Diallo to start in attack

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Eriksen; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Heaton (GK), Bayindir (GK), Evans (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Amass (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Fletcher (MID), Fitzgerald (MID), Mount (MID), Garnacho (FWD), Antony (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

After a disappointing performance against Chelsea, Alejandro Garnacho should drop to the bench with £37m winger Amad coming in for an opportunity to shine on the wing, while Manuel Ugarte should start alongside a returning Christian Eriksen in midfield ahead of Casemiro.

PAOK Team News

Shola Shoretire returns to Old Trafford

After leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract in the summer, playmaker Shola Shoretire ended up in Greece and is expected to be available for the side for a return to his old stomping ground. Former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is unavailable through injury, while ex-Liverpool star Dejan Lovren isn't part of the Europa League squad for manager Razvan Lucescu.

PAOK Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Tiemoue Bakayoko Knock November 2024 Giannis Konstantelias Illness November 2024 Dejan Lovren Ineligible January 2025 Mbwana Samatta Ineligible January 2025 Vieirinha Ineligible January 2025

PAOK Predicted XI

Shoretire to start

PAOK Predicted XI: Kotarski; Jonny, Kedziora, Colley, Rahman; Camara, Ozdoyev; Despodov, Shoretire, Taison; Chalov.

PAOK Predicted Substitutes: Balomenos (GK), Monastirilis (GK), Sastre (DEF), Thymianis (DEF), Michailidis (DEF), Schwab (MID), Zivkovic (MID), Bakayoko (MID), Murg (MID), Tissoudali (FWD), Thomas (FWD), Brandon (FWD).

PAOK will be major underdogs regardless of the team they put out, so Lucescu could go for familiarity to help the team settle in a little bit more on the big occasion. That should see Shoretire start in his preferred attacking midfield role, while former Premier League defenders Jonny and Baba Rahman can get the nod at full-back too.