Pep Guardiola had a cheeky dig at Man Utd in his press conference following club's recent success

Manchester United Football Club is on the up right now.

Under Erik ten Hag's stewardship, the Red Devils are a force renewed and confirmed that last week by enjoying the greatest week of his tenure so far.

Not only did the club lift the Carabao Cup on Sunday, beating Newcastle 2-0 in a comfortable victory, but they also overcame a tough Barcelona team to progress in the Europa League.

Understandably, they are now favourites to win the competition off the back of their impressive run of form under the Dutchman.

Certain Premier League clubs must be nervously looking over their shoulder at the United train that's coming.

And without a doubt, one of those clubs is inter-city rivals Manchester City.

Managed by Pep Guardiola, the Citizens have been the dominant force in the English game across the past decade and have been enjoying their rare spell in the box seat.

The club lacks the history of a United or a Liverpool, but of late, they've been making up ground on the two clubs in quick fashion. Therefore, a United resurgence will be closely watched from the City camp.

Following the recent success of United, Guardiola was asked in a press conference about the potential for United to become regular challengers and his answer was interesting, to say the least.

What did Guardiola say about United?

"We got used to this season Arsenal being your main rivals," the reporter began. "Liverpool for the last three or four seasons, do you think that United are going to be on that level from the rest of the season onwards?"

"Yeah, if they spend a little more money, yeah..." responded Guardiola, chuckling as he did. "Because they didn't spend, isn't it?"

View the clip below:

You've got to give it to the man, he's certainly got a sense of humour.

But whilst it's true that United have spent plenty of money in the transfer market of late, it's no different to what's been going on at Guardiola's club.

Maybe Ten Hag might have something to say on that down the line, given City's alleged breaches of the financial fair play rules...