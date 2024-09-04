Manchester United have performed a u-turn on the future of Christian Eriksen and are now unlikely to let him leave the club, according to Football Insider.

The Denmark legend has become a fringe player at Old Trafford after the arrivals of Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte, while Kobbie Mainoo's emergence has pushed him further down the pecking order in Erik Ten Hag's midfield options over the last 18 months.

There was speculation that he would be moved on during the summer transfer window, however no deal ever materialised before the English deadline passed on August 30th, however interest remains from Turkey, the Netherlands and Belgium whose windows are still open for a little while longer.

Eriksen Set to Stay at Man Utd

Ajax and Anderlecht most interested

Eriksen has attracted interest from his former club Ajax and also Belgian giants Anderlecht in recent days, however despite being open to his exit before the English window closed they have now performed a u-turn on their stance and the 32-year-old is set to stay at the club until January at the very least.

The former Spurs star joined the club back in 2022 on a free transfer from Brentford and has notched three goals in 73 appearances for the club, but has only come off the substitutes bench so far this season for a total of four minutes of Premier League action.

Christian Eriksen's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Shots Per Game 0.6 12th Long Balls Per Game 1.5 7th Match rating 6.36 21st

It was reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano that the Red Devils received late interest from La Liga side Real Betis on deadline day about a deal for Eriksen, however, it never advanced beyond initial conversations as they were far apart on a valuation and there was no agreement between Betis and the player.

The Dane's current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2025, meaning he will be free to speak to foreign clubs about a free transfer for next summer from January 1st. Man United do not have an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months, meaning he will be free to leave unless he agrees new terms with the Reds and a likely pay cut on his current £150,000 per-week wages.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Christian Eriksen has scored 54 Premier League goals in 289 games.

Richard Keys Slams INEOS After Ten Hag Decision

Presenter believes Sheikh Jassim would have been better for the club

After defeat to Liverpool left Man Utd 14th in the table after just three games of the season, speculation has been rife about the future of manager Erik Ten Hag.

INEOS opted to keep the Dutch coach in charge despite a poor season in 2023/24 as he led the team to their worst ever Premier League finish, but won the FA Cup against Manchester City at Wembley.

However, writing in his blog presenter Richard Keys believes INEOS have messed up by keeping him and believes Sheikh Jassim would have cleaned up the "mess" at Old Trafford had his takeover bid been successful, and suggested that Man United fans will be "wishing" that he'd got the nod over Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

