Manchester United got five key first-team signings over the line in the summer transfer window, as new minority owners INEOS stamped their mark on the club after taking over in February - but the lesser-known deals of adding players to their youth ranks has also bolstered the Red Devils in the long-term.

However, with those additions being lesser-known, a report has stated that United have taken proactive measures to protect their new young signings - especially with Sekou Kone, who has purposely 'gone under the radar' at Old Trafford after his signing. The youngster, just 18, moved to United on the Premier League's transfer deadline day, though not much has been heard of him since - and it is believed that United have taken extra 'off-field care' to manage his popularity after landing the coveted star for their academy team.

United 'Care' For Kone 'Has Gone Under The Radar'

The midfielder signed a week ago but not much has been heard since

The report from the Daily Mail states that the 'off-field care' United have put in for youngster Kone has 'gone under the radar', after he landed at Old Trafford on the final day of the window.

The Mail understands that there is a plan in place at United to help the Malian midfielder - who joined from homeland side Guidars FC - settle in to English life. A dinner has been arranged with some United academy players to help him form a friendship group, and the club have also arranged for him to live in a household with 'parents' so that the prodigy doesn't feel isolated in the United Kingdom.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sekou Kone would be the first Man Utd player from Mali to play for the club - with 58 different nations having turned out for the club at present.

Kone was also at the training ground to watch his under-18 teammates beat Liverpool over the weekend, where Marcus Rashford was also present before first-team training - and the England international was 'quick' to introduce himself to the youngster as they chatted on the sidelines.

United have been eager to take extra care over his signing, with only quotes on his arrival and no extra media duties such as videos. Kone was wanted by a number of clubs this summer including Barcelona and Ajax, and will be fast-tracked into older groups once he settles in as his talent remains a huge talking point at Carrington.

United Have Treat Foreign Youth Players Well Previously

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho have also had the same treatment

As one of the biggest clubs in the world and arguably the biggest in the United Kingdom, United's players are always under the microscope and their strategy to remove Kone from the public eye is certainly a positive one.

Alejandro Garnacho's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 =2nd Goals 7 =3rd Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 6.76 7th

As a young player who has moved over from Africa at the age of just 18 years old, Kone will evidently need time to settle into the club and in the ilk of Alejandro Garnacho - who moved to United at the age of just 16 from Atletico Madrid - they will wait to force him into the first-team, which Garnacho finally did when he had spent two years at the club.

Kone has only just turned 18, but as a defensive midfielder who is extremely capable of winning the ball and dominating with stamina, he has earned comparisons with Manchester City legend Yaya Toure, who is one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen - and that can only bode well for United if they integrate him into the first-team picture properly.

