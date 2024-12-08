Alphonso Davies' agent is 'angry' about how contract negotiations are being conducted with Bayern Munich, and thus the player's representative is willing to listen to offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid, according to journalist Christain Falk.

With Davies' deal at the Allianz Arena set to expire in June, Bayern are facing a race against time to tie him down to a new long-term contract. The Canadian is essential to Vincent Kompany's team, starting ten Bundesliga matches this season, while he contributed to seven goals in the German top flight last campaign.

However, it appears increasingly plausible that an agreement won't be reached between the left-back's entourage and the European giants, and teams are said to be lurking, eager to acquire him on a free transfer. United are reportedly 'really serious' about a move for Davies, while the defender is understood to be 'dreaming' of a switch to Real Madrid.

Davies and Bayern Negotiations Not Progressing Well

His agent is willing to listen to offers from elsewhere

Since being moved back from left-wing, Davies has established himself as one of the world's best left-backs, making over 200 appearances for Bayern, scoring eleven goals. Potentially available for nothing next summer, the 24-year-old, described as 'world-class', is inevitably garnering interest from a host of clubs.

However, there has still been an expectation that Davies would remain in Bavaria, with contract negotiations ongoing over recent months. Writing on X, transfer guru Falk provided a shock update in regard to the Canada international's situation:

United are understood to be keen on bolstering their left-back department, and have identified Davies as the ideal target. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to struggle with injury issues, while both may not be suited to the wing-back role Ruben Amorim's system demands.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to upgrade Ferland Mendy, and deem Davies the best option on the market to do so.

Davies' Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Assists 1 Key Passes Per 90 1.96 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.47 Progressive Carries Per 90 4.31 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.35

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/12/2024