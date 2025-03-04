Manchester United fans are planning a major protest ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, according to a statement from supporters' group The 1958.

The Red Devils' fans are reportedly urging fellow supporters to ‘wear black’ to symbolise how the club is ‘slowly dying’ ahead of Sunday’s home game at Old Trafford.

United are 14th in the Premier League with 11 games to go and 10 points off eighth, where they finished last season under Erik ten Hag.

United supporters joined forces with Fulham fans ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Sunday to protest against rising ticket prices.

Fans’ discontent with the club has been growing in recent weeks, with INEOS’ cost-cutting measures a particular point of concern.

The club have made around 250 staff redundant over the past year, increased matchday ticket prices to a minimum of £66, and announced that their staff canteen is shutting down in their latest attempt to drastically reduce costs.

A statement from the club last week revealed that further redundancies are expected, with up to 200 jobs planned to be cut in an effort to ‘return the club to profitability’.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, the majority of Man United staff are ‘demoralised’ following the 250 redundancies over the past year, with the situation at the club deemed ‘pretty miserable’.

United are heading for their worst-ever Premier League finish under Ruben Amorim, having won just five times since the Portuguese manager took over in November.

The Red Devils will next face Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.