Manchester United are very interested in Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and there now ‘could be movement’ on the deal, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Onana, 27, has reportedly been earmarked as Ten Hag’s ideal replacement for De Gea seeing as the pair worked closely together at Ajax.

Manchester United transfer news – Andre Onana

United’s current first choice between the sticks, David de Gea, has now run out of a contract with the club overnight. The uncertainty of the Spaniard's future at Old Trafford has caused the club’s interest in Andre Onana to intensify.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that, although the Manchester-based side are yet to table a genuine offer, the Italians are aware of their interest.

“Manchester United have expressed an interest (in Onana) which may or may not lead to an offer in the next few days.

“Once that happens, both Inter and the player will carefully assess it.” he said at the Gran Gala at Rimini (via The Athletic).

It almost seems inevitable that United will try to snare the shot-stopper from Italy, but will face competition from Chelsea, per Caught Offside, seeing as their goalkeeper department has little quality and depth.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Andre Onana and Manchester United?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth believes there could be movement on a deal for the 34-cap Cameroon international, even if he is happy with his current employers.

He said: “Then Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, and he’s said all the right things with regard to I’m happy at Inter Milan, but he’s only got a year left on his contract. So, there could be movement on that one.

“And even if David de Gea wants to sign a new contract and stay at Manchester United, one thing Erik ten Hag has said is that he cannot guarantee David de Gea will be the number one goalkeeper if he wants to stay at the club.”

Should Erik ten Hag look for a new goalkeeper?

De Gea’s impotence while trying to be a proactive, ball-playing goalkeeper has been highlighted, particularly this season, despite winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove award.

As Ten Hag transitions his side into a more possession-based unit, building play out from the back is a paramount feature of that and unfortunately, De Gea does not have the skill set to fulfil the role.

Onana, who Mark Goldbridge has lauded as “box-office” does, however. And in abundance at that.

Not only is Onana well-versed in the Dutchman’s approach, but the Fbref data from his 2020/21 Eredivisie really show that the goalkeeper has the inherent ability to act as an extra defender at times.

He was in the top 5% for both percentage of crosses stopped (6%) and average distance of defensive actions per 90 (18.5) while he made 1.85 defensive actions outside his penalty area per 90.

Ten Hag should look to get this one over the line sooner rather than later before Chelsea are able to make serious contact. Luckily for those of a United persuasion, the Evening Standard have reported that a genuine proposal from the 13-time Premier League champions is imminent.