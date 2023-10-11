Highlights Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with manager Erik ten Hag, and some are "disgusted" by his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

The team's poor performances and results this season, including losses in the Champions League, have contributed to the discontent among the players.

There is ongoing tension between ten Hag and Sancho, with the player being banished from first-team facilities, and reports suggesting preferential treatment of another player, Antony.

A current Manchester United player – who, at this point in time, remains anonymous – has leaked that Erik ten Hag’s current crop are ‘not having’ him and claimed they are ‘disgusted’ by his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. Ten Hag, who oversaw a successful inaugural season in charge, has been forced to deal with a number of off-field issues which, in turn, has taken its toll on performances and results.

Since 2023/24 got underway, the Greater Manchester side have flailed on both a domestic and European front as they registered their worst-ever start to a campaign of the Premier League era.

Losses to Galatasaray and Bayern Munich mean they sit rock-bottom of their Champions League group, while they have four wins and losses apiece in the league heading into the October international break. And while MailOnline report that Ten Hag’s role as manager is safe – for the foreseeable future at least – Alan Brazil told co-host Ally McCoist on talkSPORT that there is a feeling of discontent towards him among the Red Devils players.

Manchester United players are ‘not having’ Erik ten Hag

On talkSPORT’s talk show, Brazil revealed a rumour from inside the Old Trafford camp amid a barrage of uncertainty coming out of the club.

“Do you know what Ally - and I know you've got to be careful what you report on - this is only what I heard from a United player who told someone we know very well.” McCoist said. “He said, the players are not having the manager, they're not having him, definitely not. “By all accounts they're disgusted at the way he treated Cristiano [Ronaldo] and they say [Jadon] Sancho is a great guy who works his socks off, so I don't know who to believe to be honest.”

Ronaldo, who returned to the club after setting Spain and Italy alight, departed in acrimonious fashion after a shocking interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal international shamed Manchester United, the owners, his teammates and Ten Hag himself.

The former Ajax chief’s hand was forced into terminating the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract, and he joined became a trailblazer by being the first high-profile footballer to leave European football behind for the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

McCoist then asked Brazil: “I tell you one thing, you can guarantee, it’s still not right there is it?” “No, he said the players aren't having him, they're not having him”, Brazil added.

The latest on Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho’s feud

Sancho, who pockets a healthy £300,000-per-week at the club has been banished from using all first team facilities, including Manchester United’s training ground Carrington.

Ten Hag is still seeking an apology from the former Borussia Dortmund wide man after the latter released a statement labelling himself as a ‘scapegoat’. The belatedly-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post came after Ten Hag publicly insisted his omission from the squad against Arsenal was due to his effort – or lack thereof – during training.

And while the London-born ace remains frozen out at the club, reports have suggested that in Sancho’s view ‘the crux of the issue’ surrounds the preferential treatment that Antony receives from Ten Hag.

It is believed that the Brazilian, who has previously worked under the Manchester United boss at Ajax, is treated like the ‘golden child’ as no matter how poor his performances are, he is rarely dropped from the starting line-up.

With no resolution closer to being reached between the duo, all fingers are pointing to a January exit for the 23-cap England international. Talks were held over the summer over a possible move to the Middle East, though the move came to halt as it fell too close to the deadline.

Man Utd Jadon Sancho Antony Appearances 82 50 Goals 12 8 Assists 6 3 Yellow cards 0 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt - Antony + Sancho

