Many Manchester United fans have had enough of Casemiro and want to see the back of him following the Red Devils' pre-season loss to Liverpool. Erik ten Hag and his side are currently preparing for their third campaign together, but those preparations hit a snag as they faced off against their Premier League rivals in the United States on Saturday night and found themselves on the receiving end of a 3-0 thrashing.

Any hope of a positive performance from United didn't last long as Fabio Carvalho put the Reds in front inside the first 10 minutes. Curtin Jones doubled their lead before half-time and Kostas Tsimikas rounded things off after the restart. It was an emphatic win for Arne Slot's side, and Red Devils fans aren't happy with what they've seen. They were particularly unhappy with the first goal and Casemiro's role in the build-up in particular.

Casemiro Embarrassed by Fabio Carvalho

The midfielder struggled during his 90 minutes on pitch

After a strong first year in England, Casemiro really struggled last time out and if his outing against Liverpool in pre-season proved anything, it's that he's yet for another rough season in the 2024-25 campaign. For the Reds' first goal, Carvalho danced into the penalty area and found the Brazilian standing between him and the goal. In the past, finding a way beyond Casemiro would have been an intimidating task, but the former Fulham man made easy work of him. He quickly twisted around his opponent and the aftermath was rough to watch.

Trying to keep up with Carvalho clearly didn't work for Casemiro, who stumbled as he looked to turn and follow his opponent. It was a sad sight for a man who was once one of the most fearsome defensive midfielders in the world. United fans aren't happy with what they saw either and were quick to share their thoughts on social media.

United Fans Want Casemiro Gone

They're ready to see him sold

Fans were quick to voice their frustration with Casemiro, taking to social media and sharing their opinions on his performance against Liverpool. One user said: "I am losing patience with Casemiro. Find a solution to sell him," while another posted: "There's no question that Casemiro should leave the only problem is we seem to be unable to sell him." The overall notion was that it's time to sell the Brazilian, with another fan saying: "Casemiro is finished, he needs to be sold ASAP."

If he's not sold, fans don't think he's good enough to start and play a prominent role for United. One supporter revealed that on X, posting: "Love him but he shouldn't be starting for Manchester United FC anymore." Another shared that sentiment, saying: "I really hope Casemiro doesn’t start for us this season," while someone else said: "Unfortunately I think Casemiro is simply done at this level."

While some fans think that the Red Devils will struggle to sell Casemiro, one supporter is praying for a move to Saudi Arabia, posting an image of the country with a caption of the nation's flag and the star's username.