Nigel Reo-Coker says Manchester United forward Amad Diallo is ‘definitely number one’ on Ruben Amorim’s team sheet every week after the Ivorian impressed once more in their 4-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Unbeaten in his first three games, Amorim has enjoyed a positive start to life at Old Trafford and secured his first Premier League win on Sunday, beating the Toffees comfortably in front of a home crowd.

Amad was among the standout performers in the 4-0 victory, assisting two goals and continuing his positive run of displays in the top flight.

The Ivorian winger has now managed four assists in his last three appearances in the Premier League and, according to Coker, may have cemented his place in Amorim’s first XI already.

Speaking on the Premier League Review show, the BBC pundit praised Amad’s ‘sensational’ performance and tipped him to start every week under the Portuguese tactician:

“I would say one player that's definitely number one on his team sheet every week is Amad. “Amid was sensational again today, just the style he wants to play the high pressing. “Really had a great game down that right hand side.”

Amad has featured in all three of Amorim’s matches since his appointment and is soon expected to be rewarded with a new Old Trafford contract, with his current terms expiring in June 2025.

According to The Telegraph, Amorim is set to hold talks over Amad’s future soon as his new contract is on the agenda in the coming weeks.

United have an option to either trigger a one-year extension in the 22-year-old’s existing contract or offer him a new proposal, potentially reflecting his growing role in the squad.

The Red Devils paid £19m to Atalanta for the Ivorian in 2021, with a further £18.2m in add-ons included.

Amad had a breakthrough season in 2023/24 despite his initial injury struggles, making 12 appearances across all competitions and scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

Amad Diallo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 5 Expected goals 1.0 Expected assisted goals 2.0 Minutes played 662

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.