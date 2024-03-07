Highlights It's been a rough season so far for Manchester United.

A large portion of the club's players have taken significant step backs in comparison to last year.

Not everyone is struggling, though, and there have been a few bright sparks for the club too.

It has been a season that has failed to meet expectations for Manchester United. With Erik ten Hag at the helm, United managed to qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup in his first season. This time around, the Red Devils are eleven points off the top four and have shown nowhere near the same level of quality or consistency.

The drop-off in performances of specific individuals has been startling. Especially when you consider that some were among their top players last season. But who have been the best of a bad bunch this time around?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we are going to take a look at the entire Manchester United squad and rank each player based on how they have performed for the club this season. These rankings will be based on various different factors, including:

Key statistics (goals, assists, clean sheets, etc.)

Impact on the team

Performances in comparison to last season

Expectations at the start of the season

Man United 23/24 Power Rankings 1. Diogo Dalot 2. Alejandro Garnacho 3. Bruno Fernandes 4. Rasmus Hojlund 5. Kobbie Mainoo 6. Harry Maguire 7. Scott McTominay 8. Jonny Evans 9. Casemiro 10. Luke Shaw 11. Andre Onana 12. Raphael Varane 13. Marcus Rashford 14. Aaron Wan-Bissaka 15. Lisandro Martinez 16. Victor Lindelof 17. Christian Eriksen 18. Omari Forson 19. Willy Kambwala 20. Sofyan Amrabat 21. Amad Diallo 22. Mason Mount 23. Anthony Martial 24. Antony 25. Tyrell Malacia

25 Tyrell Malacia

Total appearances 23/24: 0

Unfortunately for Malacia, there is no other position he can be placed than dead last. The scrappy Dutch left-back, endeared himself to fans in his debut season thanks to some hard-working performances. He even took the place of Luke Shaw for a time while the Englishman rediscovered his form.

However, the 24-year-old has been out through injury for the entire season. There is no specific date that he is expected back, but Ten Hag will hope it is sooner rather than later given how sparse his options are at left-back. Had he played, he would no doubt be higher up on the list. It would be hard to be more disappointed than the man who follows him.

24 Antony

Total appearances 23/24: 28

28 games. One goal. One assist. There's second-season syndrome and then there is what Antony has produced so far this campaign.

What's even worse is that expectations weren't especially high for the Brazilian. He hadn't shown much sign of encouragement in his first season, where he scored just four league goals. Yet somehow, he has been even more below par. Alejandro Garnacho has moved over to the right-hand side to usurp Antony, with Amad also lurking in the wings.

At this rate, it wouldn't be a surprise if Sir Jim Ratcliffe chose to cut costs and take the financial hit that selling the £86m man would lead to.

23 Anthony Martial

Total appearances 23/24: 19

At the beginning of the summer transfer window, United had three attackers all called Anthony. They chose to sell Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest. In hindsight, they may be wishing he was the only one of the trio they kept.

When Rasmus Hojlund joined the club, it was clear Martial's days were numbered. Availability has been an issue for several years now, but even when he is fit, you have no idea what sort of player you are going to see. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, and there seemingly being little chance it gets renewed, it's a sad end for the former European Golden Boy winner.

22 Mason Mount

Total appearances 23/24: 12

Mason Mount was one of the big marquee signings of the summer when he swapped London for the North-West in a big-money move. It was also a sign that Ten Hag was planning to morph his team into a higher pressing and more intense outfit. Yet from the first game of the season, things have not clicked.

The Englishman was paired alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro initially, which left holes in the midfield that were easy to exploit. Things deteriorated from there, both on the pitch and with injuries. Mount will be hoping that when he returns, he can rediscover the form that made him one of the hottest properties in English football.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: According to Transfermarkt, Mason Mount has missed more games for Manchester United through injury (26) than he did for his entire Chelsea career (18).

21 Amad Diallo

Total appearances 23/24: 3

Coming off the back of a successful loan spell at Sunderland during the 2023/24 season, Amad Diallo was primed for a run in and among the first team. Sadly, an injury in pre-season derailed his plans, having only become available for selection from December onwards.

Since then, he has made three fleeting substitute appearances but still looks bright and direct. With Garnacho moving out to the right, it has made the Ivorian's job of breaking into the team more challenging. He might have to adapt more to his manager's style, but he is deserving of an opportunity.

20 Sofyan Amrabat

Total appearances 23/24: 21

When United signed the Moroccan midfielder on loan after drawn-out negotiations, there was excitement that he could bring the quality of performance fans had gotten used to seeing during the 2022 World Cup. How wrong they were.

In the Premier League, Amrabat looks like a shell of his former self. He lacks mobility, any real range of passing and the pace of the game seems to pass him by. If you need a summary of how he has fared, the way he was dispossessed leading up to Erling Haaland's goal in the recent Manchester derby paints the perfect picture. It's just not worked out for the 27-year-old.

19 Omari Forson

Total Appearances 23/24: 5

Omari Forson is the latest academy graduate to have found himself being featured in the first team at Old Trafford. The 19-year-old made his first start in the Premier League during United's 2-1 home defeat to Fulham in February, highlighting Ten Hag's faith in him. It also showed how far Antony had fallen down the pecking order.

His most notable involvement came when he assisted fellow graduate Kobbie Mainoo in the dramatic 4-3 victory over Wolves. Aside from that, the teenager has yet to have much of a chance to showcase his potential in the 67 minutes of football he has been afforded thus far.

18 Willy Kambwala

Total Appearances 23/24: 5

Much of what was said about Forson can also apply to this 19-year-old, too. However, Willy Kambwala has received a few more minutes than his attacking counterpart, owing a lot to United's injury crisis at the back.

The Frenchman made his first start away to West Ham United in a 2-0 defeat and has featured sporadically since. He has showcased a physical side to his game that is sorely lacking in the central defensive area for the Red Devils. The youth product has also shown composure with the ball at his feet, something that has become essential for defenders in the modern game. Should he not be bitten by the same injury bug as his teammates, there may be a promising future ahead for Kambwala.

17 Christian Eriksen

Total Appearances 23/24: 20

When the former Tottenham maestro made his way to Manchester last season, it was an absolute bargain. Gaining Eriksen's services on a free transfer was a no-brainer, as the Dane gave a creative option that United's midfield had been missing for some time. His ten assists in the 2022/23 further justified his arrival.

Like many wearing red this season, it seems as though Eriksen's legs have gone. He's featured much less frequently as his manager battles to find the right combination in the middle of the park, playing over 3000 minutes fewer than last term. With question marks over his fitness too, it may not be long before the 32-year-old looks for pastures new.

16 Victor Lindelof

Total Appearances: 24

Lindelof likely started the season as the third-choice senior centre-back at United. As the season progressed, it felt as though he dropped to fourth and potentially even fifth-choice thanks to the performances of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. That is not to say Lindelof has been bad, but he has not performed as well as his counterparts.

The Swede is the lowest-ranked United central defender in blocks, tackles and clearances per game, whilst being the second lowest in interceptions. While he is not often at fault for any glaring errors, the 29-year-old has been average at best, hence why he ranks so low on this list.

15 Lisandro Martinez

Total appearances 23/24: 10

Just above Lindelof is 'the Butcher,' Lisandro Martinez. If this was last season, the World Cup winner would've been pushing for the number one spot. His position a year later is through no fault of his own and just a case of terrible luck.

The Argentine has missed the majority of the season through injury. When he did briefly return at the beginning of 2024, he brought a steeliness and calmness to his side that had been missing in his absence. He also defended on the front foot, a key trait for how Ten Hag likes to play and something his other teammates don't do so well. When he went down injured against West Ham, the devastation on his colleagues' faces was clear, showing how highly he is valued by everyone at the club.

14 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Total appearances 23/24: 17

Midway through the 2022/23 season, it seemed Aaron Wan-Bissaka had no way back into his manager's plans. The former Crystal Palace man did not play a single game in the lead-up to the World Cup, but he made a remarkable turnaround in the second half of that season. He arguably cemented himself as first choice, showing great improvement in his attacking play as well as his always-reliable defensive prowess.

He has shown signs of that again this campaign, but like many else, has struggled with injury. He last played in January and his current setback is not known. Despite that, a return does not seem imminent for the 26-year-old and, in the meantime, Diogo Dalot is clamping down on the right-back spot in considerable fashion.

13 Marcus Rashford

Total Appearances 23/24: 33

Marcus Rashford has made more headlines this season off the pitch than he has on it. Those he has made, thanks to his performances, have largely been negative.

Coming off the back of the most productive campaign of his entire career, the Mancunian has been a shell of himself and at times has been criticised for not caring. In spite of that, he remains one of the club's central figures and is capable of providing moments of magic.

His performance at the Etihad Stadium this season summarises what's been going on perfectly. Rashford scored a thunderbolt from distance when he let his instincts take over. Yet, in moments where he needed to show confidence and composure, he faltered. This led to him miscontrolling a header that would've sent him clean through on goal and mis-kicking a volley from close range that could've extended United's lead on the day.

Marcus Rashford's 23/24 stats vs 22/23 22/23 23/24 Games 56 33 Goals 30 6 Assists 11 6

12 Raphael Varane

Total appearances 23/24: 26

Speculation surrounding Raphael Varane's future has been strong for a number of months now. The Frenchman has been touted for moves to Saudi Arabia, and it was previously reported he was no longer on speaking terms with Erik ten Hag.

Whether the Dutch manager initially planned to or not, Varane has found himself back in the team with United struggling for options in defence. Ironically, it has been the 30-year-old who has struggled the most with injuries throughout his time at the club, making his availability constantly under question.

The multi-time Champions League winner leads the way in clearances, is sixth in blocks and fifth in aerial duels won for United this season, making him still a solid option to have in the team when fit.

11 Andre Onana

Total Appearances 23/24: 37

The Cameroonian shot-stopper has started all but one of United's games this season as he took the reigns from David De Gea at the start of the season. Having been a key member of Inter Milan's Champions League final squad the previous year, many saw Onana as a statement that the Red Devils were looking for a more modern goalkeeper to play out of the back.

The 27-year-old's start was nothing short of a horror show. Mistakes frequently led to goals and many were clamoring for their former number one to return. Since the African Cup of Nations though, Onana has looked more assured. In fact, stats show that Onana is outperforming his expected goals conceded in the league. The former Ajax man has let 25 goals in from open play this season, with the xG against him standing at 32.93.

10 Luke Shaw

Total appearances 23/24: 15

It seems as though a large part of the Marcus Rashford conundrum comes down to the fact that he has been unable to reignite his partnership with Luke Shaw.

When fit and firing, the 28-year-old is arguably one of the best left-backs in the country. Unfortunately, this season that hasn't been often. With just one assist to his name in only 15 appearances, Shaw has had to watch on the sidelines as everyone from Sergio Reguilon to Sofyan Amrabat has covered for him. His presence on the left-hand side has been missed, and he has been nearly impossible to replace.

9 Casemiro

Total appearances 23/24: 20

He may have been a panic buy, but Casemiro was a revolutionary addition to Manchester United last season. This is partly why his downturn in performances has been so impactful on his team this campaign.

The Brazilian returned to pre-season reportedly out of shape and has not seemed to have gotten his legs back underneath him since. Not helped by the fact that he has been left isolated on a regular basis, Casemiro is struggling to match the intensity of the Premier League this season.

Despite that, he has still popped up in key moments, such as his stoppage-time winner against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. He's far from the worst player in this United squad, but from the levels he was showing last season, the ex-Real Madrid star is a long way off.

8 Jonny Evans

Total appearances 23/24: 23

If anyone had asked what Jonny Evans expected to be doing right now this time last year, starting in two Manchester derbies is not likely to have been his answer. Having been released from Leicester, Evans was able to return to his boyhood club after impressing in pre-season when he trained with the youth squad to keep his fitness up.

Injuries have meant that the veteran defender has had to step in more regularly than even he would've expected when he signed a short-term deal, but he's not been out of his depth in the slightest. Evans has used his IQ and experience to his advantage and, like Eriksen last season, has shown that there is value in dipping into the free market from time to time.

7 Scott McTominay

Total appearances 23/24: 32

In United's injury-riddled season, one man who has been a constant is Scott McTominay. With seven Premier League goals to his name this term, the Scotsman is United's joint top scorer in the competition, having scored winners against Brentford, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

His impact arriving late in the box has been devastating for United and has made him a valuable member of the squad. However, his position in the starting XI is still one that can be questioned. Despite his clear strengths, McTominay lacks the defensive awareness to be a ball-winning midfielder and lacks the composure and range of passing the likes of Casemiro or Eriksen do. It's a poisoned chalice for Ten Hag but take nothing away from the fact that the 27-year-old has put his boyhood club on his back on multiple occasions this year.

6 Harry Maguire

Total appearances 23/24: 23

Harry Maguire started the season at possibly his lowest ebb at Manchester United. Having been stripped of the captaincy and on the verge of joining West Ham, the defender chose to stay and fight for his place, believing an opportunity to prove himself would come.

Many would've scoffed at those comments, but the Englishman was right. With injuries ravaging the Red Devils' defence, Maguire stepped in and stepped up, putting in some impressive performances. Now, he seems to be towards the top of the pecking order when available, something that seemed impossible back in August.