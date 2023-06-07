Manchester United will jet off to the United States of America for their 2023 pre-season tour for the first time in five years.

The Red Devils will look to build on what was an excellent debut season for manager Erik Ten Haag. 3rd place and a Carabao Cup, United’s first trophy in six years, was the prize in a season where the new manager came, battled adversity and was rewarded by his players.

United play a who’s who of European football giants during the pre-season tour, including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Premier League rivals Arsenal. With transfer speculation ramping up ahead of the opening of the summer window, here are five players we could see lineup in the famous red shirt of Manchester United in America.

5 Kobbie Mainoo

Youth academy standout Mainoo has enjoyed an excellent 12 months at Old Trafford. After winning the FA Youth Cup the previous season, Mainoo made his senior debut in the League Cup victory over Charlton before making his Premier League debut against Leicester just a few weeks later.

The Stockport-native was awarded with the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award for his efforts this season and was presented the trophy at half-time of the 4-1 victory over Chelsea in May.

Featuring in the No.8 role in midfield, Mainoo has many admirers at the club. No doubt Ten Haag will look to reward the youngster with some meaningful minutes during the pre-season tour.

4 Amad Diallo

Diallo sparkled on loan at Sunderland this past season, playing a crucial role in helping the Black Cats make the championship playoffs. Although beaten by later-promoted Luton, Diallo picked up the Sunderland player of the season award after scoring 13 goals during the campaign.

Ten Haag flirted with the idea of bringing Diallo back from loan in January but would eventually opt to let the Ivorian winger remain in the North East. Manchester Evening News report that Diallo is likely to be a part of Ten Haag’s pre-season plans, while fellow wingers Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga are likely to be loaned out.

3 Diogo Costa

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Diogo Costa of FC Porto directs his defense during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between FC Internazionale and FC Porto at San Siro Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

David de Gea’s struggles this year have made clear that United need an upgrade between the sticks. De Gea has made some critical errors this season, most notably two away to Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final which cost his side the tie.

Costa has long been linked with Man Utd as a result and is reported to have a £65m release clause in his contract at Porto.

Although the Portuguese No.1 goalkeeper struggled at the World Cup, he impressed this season once again in the Champions League for Porto. A true ‘modern day’ keeper, Costa is excellent with his feet and distribution and is commanding of his penalty box – two areas in which De Gea struggles. Don’t be surprised to see a new goalkeeper on this pre-season tour for the Red Devils.

2 Mason Mount

Mason Mount looks set to become United’s first summer signing after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club before the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Mount is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea and looks set for the exit door, with the player preferring a move to United over the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. The one sticking point will be the price tag, with United and Chelsea set to haggle of the transfer fee. United are reportedly valuing Mount at an estimated £40m, with Chelsea estimation a lot higher.

If negotiations succeed, we could likely see Mount line-up alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in United’s midfield during their pre-season tour of the United States.

1 Harry Kane

Ten Haag has earmarked Spurs and England striker Harry Kane as his number one target this summer, and it’s not hard to see why.

Kane scored 30 goals in 38 league games for Spurs this season despite the team’s poor form which culminated in an eight-place finish. Kane scored in 26 separate game this season, and became the club’s all-time top goalscorer with a goal against champions Manchester City, breaking Jimmy Greaves record of 267 goals for the club.

United will face a battle if they want to secure the services of Kane. Spurs are reportedly determined to keep hold of their star man despite the interest from Manchester. Kane, like Mount, has just one year left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so Spurs owner Daniel Levy will have to make the decision of cashing in this summer or potentially allowing Kane to walk next summer on a free transfer.

This transfer saga could roll on into the summer, but the prospect of Harry Kane in a Man Utd shirt would have plenty of fans excited.

