Football can be a cruel sport at times, especially for those who stand between the sticks. After all, it's not as if managers like to rotate their goalkeeping options as they might do with their strikers. Despite what Mikel Arteta says, Aaron Ramsdale may soon learn this at Arsenal with David Raya suddenly in the frame to be the club's new number one going forward.

At Manchester United, there had been a debate over who should be the club's goalie for a number of years. David de Gea had been a key player for some time, but in recent seasons his star has fallen. The Spaniard's inability to ever look comfortable with the ball at his feet made him an awkward fit for manager Erik ten Hag, and even his shot-stopping ability appeared on the wain as mistakes began to creep into his game with alarming regularity last term.

In the end, after 12 years at Old Trafford – in which time he won the Premier League and played 545 times, breaking the club's clean-sheet record with 181 shutouts along the way – United decided it was best to let the 32-year-old leave. They opted to instead sign former Ajax ace André Onana from Inter Milan – who has struggled in the early stages of his career as a Red Devil.

Man Utd players unhappy with De Gea treatment

It's not as though the club handled De Gea's exit with much grace either. Indeed, United appeared to have initially agreed new terms with the goalkeeper, as he was set to take a drastic reduction on his £375k-p/w wages. After a change of heart, however, the Premier League club then backed out of the deal. And so, the shot-stopper was let go and he remains still without a team, as a free agent, since his summer departure.

According to a report in The Sun this week, a number of players in the Man Utd squad were unhappy at the time with the treatment of the Spainard and are still not over the decision. In the article, journalist Neil Custis explained how many of the footballers at Old Trafford are "still seething at the way dumped keeper David de Gea was treated." He also added:

"The United squad were left fuming when former No 1 De Gea was shoved out of the side door this summer after 12 years. De Gea is still searching for a new club after leaving on a free transfer once United failed to take up their option of extending his deal by 12 months. He was a hugely popular member of the United squad and won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season for the highest number of clean sheets."

Onana makes shaky start to life as Man United goalkeeper

Only adding to the tension is the fact that De Gea's replacement hasn't exactly hit the ground running. Indeed, Onana was lucky to avoid severe punishment on his Premier League debut when he clattered into Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic late on but VAR somehow failed to award a penalty. He has started every league game since, conceding ten goals in five matches, losing on three occasions.

Amid this shaky start, the Cameroon international then made a high-profile error against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, fumbling Leroy Sane's tame effort as the Germans broke the deadlock before going on to win 4-3. All in all, it really doesn't feel as though the mood at Old Trafford is particularly pleasant right now..

