Manchester United are set for a huge summer shake-up this time around given the arrival of INEOS and the need for better results on the pitch after a shambolic season under Erik ten Hag. And now it has been claimed that the Red Devils could sell Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window to continue their rebuild - with the Portugal star thought to be open to the idea of a move away from the club.

Fernandes has been United's most influential player over the past five years, notching 79 goals and registering 64 assists in just 230 games for the Red Devils since his move from Sporting Lisbon. Often being the shining light of their team in what has been a troubling few years for the club, United have failed to win many trophies in his stint at the club; with a mere Carabao Cup to show for their recent endeavours since Fernandes moved.

And, with European football likely to be off the cards next season, the Manchester Evening News has suggested that he could be open to the idea of a move next season if a huge bid comes in.

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United Transfer Latest

Fernandes could be set for a move away from Old Trafford

The report states that United players are doubtful that Fernandes will remain a Red Devils player next season after a campaign of turmoil at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese superstar and club captain is believed to be open to the idea of leaving United after a half-decade at the club, and with United potentially failing to qualify for Europe next season, that could expedite any move for his service. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are two clubs thought to hold an interest in the playmaker, who has been United’s most consistent player since he joined back in January 2020 for a fee of £55million.

United would prefer to keep Fernandes in their ranks given that he has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford alongside the club’s option to extend for an extra year. But a lack of European football could convince him to switch clubs and if a huge offer for the midfielder is made, it could tempt United to cash in on their skipper, who was labelled as "exceptional" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Fernandes turns 30 in September, though due to his form, attacking quality and vital nature in the dressing room, he will have high sale value.

Bruno Fernandes' Departure Could Be Good for Man Utd

Their skipper could bring in huge money to spend elsewhere

You could understand Fernandes' point of view if he was to depart Old Trafford. The Portuguese star is without doubt Champions League quality and even Europa League football is not the standard that he would wish to play at.

With United needing to take at least four points from their final two Premier League games to stand a chance of qualifying for European football through the league, it's looking incredibly unlikely that the Red Devils will be playing continental football next season regardless of who their manager or squad is - and that could see Fernandes move on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have only qualified for the Champions League in three of Fernandes' five seasons.

Even on United's behalf, a big enough fee could be a good move from them. It would pain the club to lose their main creative outlet and captain, but with Fernandes turning 30 at the start of next season, there may never be a better chance to garner top money for the Portuguese star - who reportedly earns £240,000 per week.

If that can be reinvested into two or three top players, it may serve them better this season - in the sense that Harry Kane's departure has served Tottenham well in some departments this season in Micky Van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

