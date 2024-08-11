Highlights Manchester City won the first piece of silverware of the season, beating local rivals Manchester United on penalties.

The Red Devils gave the opposition a guard of honour after the match as they headed up to collect their prize.

Darren Bent is convinced that former Man United captain Roy Keane will have been furious at the scenes.

Manchester City claimed the first piece of silverware of the 2024/25 season after defeating fierce rivals Manchester United on penalties at Wembley Stadium. The classy actions of the Red Devils' players after the defeat have been called into question.

Despite taking the lead in the 82nd minute through a well-taken Alejandro Garnacho strike, Erik ten Hag's men were unable to hold onto a second successive triumph against the Citizens in the English national stadium. Bernardo Silva scored a late header to send the game to a penalty shootout on his 30th birthday.

City went on to win the shootout 7-6 after Jonny Evans skied an awful spot-kick. Former Tottenham and England striker Darren Bent believes ex-United captain Roy Keane will have been furious with how the players on the losing side acted afterwards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The team that won the Community Shield went on to win that season's Premier League in just one of the last 13 campaigns.

Man United Players Give City a Guard of Honour

Bent believes Keane would be angry at the scenes

Keane was in attendance at Wembley on punditry duties for ITV Sport. He was just a matter of yards away from the pitch as Man United players gave their local rivals a guard of honour on their way up to collect their prize. Watch the footage below:

Bent was working alongside Adrian Durham on talkSPORT's coverage of the first game of the season, with the latter commenting on the incident: "I can't imagine Roy Keane thinking something like that is a nice touch." Bent agreed with his colleague and added:

"When I'm looking at Roy down there and I'm surprised he's not kicked the desk over, the ITV desk over because he's there watching. He's not even looking at them walking up the stairs. He's probably thinking, 'I would never have allowed this in my day. No chance.' I'm even going back to your Franny Lee and George Best days."

Keane gained a reputation as a hardman during his playing days, during which he lifted many trophies for Man United, including seven Premier League titles. His steely personality and competitive streak wouldn't have allowed him to be part of such a moment on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag Defiant Despite Defeat

He saw plenty of things he liked in the loss

While he may have been on the losing side, Ten Hag decided to look at the positive sides of the Red Devils' performance in the English capital. The Dutchman said after the game (per The Daily Mail):

"We are disappointed. We have to feel the pain and everyone feels the pain. That's a good signal, but I also see some positives. We performed well, we could've won this game, we were twice leading in the game and in the penalties, but we lost, and we're disappointed. But we take the positives."

United have a mounting list of injuries ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham but have reportedly agreed a double deal for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. Ten Hag will be looking to improve on a bitterly disappointing league campaign in 2023/24.