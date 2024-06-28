Highlights Manchester United have had countless world-class players play for them over the years.

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs of all time. Over the years, they have won every major trophy possible, which has seen them sit on top of everyone else with a confidence that no one else possesses. Sir Alex Ferguson truly brought the glory days to the club for years — and he did it with a plethora of world-class players.

The greatest Man United players of all time all played their part in iconic seasons, acting as role models for fans around the world. Whether it was in defence or the final third, they were consistently some of the best players in the world, particularly when the pressure rose.

Since Ferguson left the club in 2013, the Red Devils have failed to replicate their glory days. They've suffered from an identity crisis, and no player has had a truly world-class season. In a nostalgic trip back down the years, we have highlighted the nine greatest individual seasons by Man United players.

Ranking Factors

Goals - The number of goals and assists they registered is crucial when deciding their ranking.

Overall play - It's not all about goals though, so if they tormented defences, they have also been ranked on this list.

Importance of goals - If the goals happened to win titles and trophies, they have been ranked higher.

Greatest Man Utd Individual Seasons Ranking Player Season 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 2007/08 2. Bobby Charlton 1967/68 3. Wayne Rooney 2009/10 4. George Best 1967/68 5. Denis Law 1963/64 6. Ruud van Nistelrooy 2002/03 7. Robin van Persie 2012/13 8. Ryan Giggs 1998/99 9. Eric Cantona 1993/94

9 Eric Cantona

1993/94

Eric Cantona is one of the greatest French players of all time — and during his time at Old Trafford, he quickly built up a cult hero status on the hallowed turf. During the 1993/94 season, he scored 24 goals and registered 13 assists in 47 matches. Unsurprisingly, he was voted PFA Player of the Year.

United retained the Premier League, and Cantona's two penalties helped them to a 4-0 win over Chelsea in the 1994 FA Cup Final. Carrying a confidence on his back which couldn't be explained to a mere normal, the Frenchman was truly in a class of his own, as his best season in Manchester led to success on an incredible scale.

Season Information Matches 47 Goals 24 Assists 13

8 Ryan Giggs

1998/99

On the face of it, Ryan Giggs' stats from the 1998/99 season aren't the most remarkable, particularly in comparison to other players on this list. However, he had an elegance, sophistication and composure on the wing that made defences frightened in an instant.

Giggs' slalom run through the Arsenal defence in the semi-final of the 1998/99 FA Cup will no doubt be remembered as one of the winger's most iconic moments. However, he also scored 10 goals in all competitions that season, including five in the Champions League — one of which was during a 1-1 draw at home to Juventus, playing a pivotal part in their run to the treble.

Season Information Matches 41 Goals 10 Assists 5

7 Robin van Persie

2012/13

Robin van Persie's move from Arsenal to Man United means he is considered one of the biggest traitors of all time by Arsenal fans. In comparison, Man United fans unsurprisingly love him as he produced one of the best Premier League seasons of all time.

Coming during Ferguson's last season at the club, the Dutchman scored 30 goals in 48 matches as United cruised to a title. It was a fitting farewell to the manager, and Van Persie played his part by scoring a spectacular strike to win the title. It was his only successful season at Old Trafford, but it will forever be remembered.

Season Information Matches 48 Goals 30 Assists 9

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy

2002/03

Ruud van Nistelrooy often goes underappreciated when talking about the greatest Premier League strikers of all time. The Dutchman was truly unstoppable at his best — and that came during the 2002/03 campaign. As Man United won the league again, the striker shone by scoring 44 goals in 52 matches.

He scored on the final day to secure the Premier League Golden Boot ahead of Thierry Henry, which came alongside the honour of 'Player of the Season'. Meanwhile, he was named UEFA's best striker in Europe after scoring 12 goals in nine consecutive matches. Greatness personified during a season of broken records.

Season Information Matches 52 Goals 44 Assists 8

5 Denis Law

1963/64​​​​​​​

However, alongside Ferguson's Golden Era, Man United also had the 'Busby Babes' during the 1960s. Denis Law played a major part in that as one of the club's greatest players. During the 1963/64 season, Man United failed to win a trophy, but that wasn't due to Law's performances. If anything, he carried them on his back.

He enjoyed a prolific goalscoring season and finished the campaign with 46 goals in all competitions, which remains a club record today. Meanwhile, just a year later, he won the Ballon d'Or at the club, and that triumph only occurred due to his spectacular performances the season prior. He was truly in a class of his own.

Season Information Matches 43 Goals 46 Assists 2

4 George Best

1967/68​​​​​​​

Just a few seasons after Law's incredible campaign, George Best produced another remarkable campaign. Acting as one-third of the 'Holy Trinity' - alongside Law and Sir Bobby Charlton - Best's record was exemplary over the years, but the 1967/68 campaign stood out as he scored 32 goals in 52 matches. The Northern Irishman scored 28 league goals as they finished second, but he also scored in the European Cup Final, beating Benfica 4-1 in the process.

Epitomising his season, Best also won the Ballon d'Or in 1968 after receiving more votes than Charlton, Dragan Džajić and Franz Beckenbauer. This meant that he had won the three major honours in club football at the age of just 22 (the league title, European Cup, and European Player of the Year award).

Season Information Matches 53 Goals 32 Assists 7

3 Wayne Rooney

2009/10​​​​​​​

During the 2009/10 campaign, Man Utd had an underwhelming campaign by their standards at the time. They finished second and won the League Cup, but it wasn't what they truly wanted. However, despite this, Wayne Rooney was in a class above as he finished with an incredible tally of 34 goals and seven assists in 44 games - statistically the best campaign of his career.

Only Didier Drogba managed to score more in the Premier League that season, having found the net 29 times. At one point, Rooney hit 10 goals in 12 games in a run where he was truly unplayable. The Englishman was so confident in the final third that no one could truly believe it. It was his fearlessness which proved pivotal in the end.

Season Information Matches 44 Goals 34 Assists 7

2 Bobby Charlton

1967/68​​​​​​​

In the same season as Best, Bobby Charlton produced another sensational campaign to help the Red Devils finish second in the league but win the European Cup. In total, Charlton scored 20 goals in 53 matches, but he was only a midfielder. He was at the heart of everything, even if he didn't get credited for it on the scoresheet.

Fittingly coming ten seasons after the Munich air disaster, Charlton scored twice in the European Cup Final as they beat Benfica 4-1. It was his confidence, composure and determination to bring the trophy home that epitomised why he will always be considered one of the greatest English players of all time.

Season Information Matches 53 Goals 20 Assists 5

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

2007/08

​​​​​​​Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. Whether he tops it above Lionel Messi is a debate for another debate, but there is no doubt he deserves his place at the top of this list. The winger broke onto the English scene in 2003, but his most impressive campaign came during 2007/08.

He scored over 40 goals as the Red Devils won the league title and Champions League. He even scored in the final against Chelsea. In the end, the superstar picked up six individual awards, including the Premier League Golden Boot for his 31 league goals. As part of this, the future Real Madrid star won the Ballon d'Or to showcase his sheer natural talent.