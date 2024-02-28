Highlights Out with the old: Players like Anthony Martial could be sold as Manchester United prepare for a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Youth over experience: The club is looking to cut costs and build for the future, meaning high earners like Casemiro may be on the way out.

Change is coming: With a focus on performance, injury history, and long-term vision, expect a summer exodus at Old Trafford to make room for new talent.

The time for change has arrived at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to stamp his authority on the footballing operations at Manchester United.

The INEOS chairman saw his deal to purchase a minority stake in the football club be approved by the FA earlier this month, and is putting the wheels in motion to restore the glory days and 'knock Manchester City and Liverpool off their perch.'

In order to do so, one of the major issues he must address is some of the deadwood that is lurking in the Old Trafford dressing room. It is being reported by the Manchester Evening News that Ratcliffe is planning a mass 'exodus' in the summer, with at least ten players set to be sold to make room for the next generation of United stars and significantly lower the extraordinary wage bill.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we are going to look at who these ten players could be could be. We will be basing these players on the following:

Recent form for Manchester United

Injury history

Whether they fit the long-term vision under INEOS

Wages

Anthony Martial

£250,000 p/w salary

'50 million down the drain. Will 'Tony Martial ever play for United again?' The answer to that question is unknown, but we wouldn't count on it.

It has been close to a decade since the French striker arrived as a teenager, with much being made of the fact that there was a clause in his transfer for if he won the Ballon d'Or. He has not come remotely close to reaching those heights and reports suggest that he will not have his contract renewed and will leave in the summer.

Having scored a grand total of just two goals this campaign, Anthony Martial has been perennially injured throughout Ten Hag's reign despite being the fourth-highest earner at the club. It is time United cut their losses and give up on a man who is meant to be in the prime of his career.

Anthony Martial's 2023/24 stats Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes 629 Wage Ranking 4th

Jadon Sancho

£195,000 p/w salary

If it were up to Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career would already be finished. Having been brought in following a two-year cat-and-mouse chase with Borussia Dortmund, the winger is arguably one of the most disappointing United flops in recent history. And there are a lot of them.

His inconsistency was one issue. But publicly going against a ruthless manager who already stood the test of Cristiano Ronaldo was never going to end well. Now back on loan at Dortmund and with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho delivering on a much higher level, there's likely no turning back for the Englishman and while he is still young, United should look to cash in while he still holds some value.

Jadon Sancho's 2023/24 stats Games 10 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes 484 Wage Ranking 7th

Antony

£200,000 p/w salary

Another winger for whom things haven't gone according to plan in the North-West. The curious case of Antony seems a puzzling one. The Brazillian flourished under Ten Hag at Ajax, and many expected the same fate when he eventually arrived last summer for £86m.

After scoring in his opening three league games, he has only added one to his total since. His only strike this season came in the FA Cup against lower league opposition, and he has found himself reduced to a bit part player, with his manager even saying he doesn't deserve to be in the team. The future is looking bleak for this show pony, something cutting inside on his left foot constantly can't save.

Antony's 2023/24 stats Games 20 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes 484 Wage Ranking 7th

Donny van de Beek

£90,000 p/w salary

It's not just Antony who has struggled to recreate his old form under his Dutch manager. The same can be said for Donny van de Beek. Many of the United faithful were puzzled by the midfielder's usage throughout Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's and Ralf Rangnick's tenure. There was hope that by bringing in Ten Hag, Van de Beek would rediscover his old form.

That hasn't been the case, as an ACL injury sustained during one of his rare starts ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. Since his return, the Dutchman has made just two appearances and been shipped out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt. The German side do hold a £15m option on the player, however, the 26-year-old wasn't even included in Dino Topmoller's UEFA Conference League squad.

Donny Van de Beek's 2023/24 stats Games 7 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 323 Wage Ranking 16th

Christian Eriksen

£150,000 p/w salary

Christian Eriksen's comeback story is nothing short of remarkable. From collapsing at the European Championships to making his Premier League return, his recovery is an inspirational tale. It was capped off with a move to Manchester, one that had been speculated on for many years.

For the most part, the Dane has been utilised in a deep-lying playmaker role alongside the likes of Casemiro and Scott McTominay. What is starting to become apparent though, is that the 32-year-old is struggling to keep up with the pace of the game. Given that he was never blessed defensively, it has left him in an uncertain role while earning a heft £150,000 per week.

A good servant and a bargain on a free transfer, Ratcliffe and co may feel like it's time to look forward and free up some funds by getting Eriksen off their books.

Christian Eriksen's 2023/24 stats Games 20 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes 1087 Wage Ranking 11th

Sofyan Amrabat

£65,000 p/w salary

In the case of the Moroccan midfielder, it's not about getting him off the books, rather making sure he doesn't remain on it. Sofyan Amrabat's loan from Fiorentina will end in the summer, and while there is a buy option in place, it seems unlikely United will trigger it.

Despite his dominating performances in the World Cup, the 27-year-old has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League and his lack of mobility has become apparent. His future was effectively sealed once teenager Kobbie Mainoo established himself in the first-team squad. It's a logical move that, under this new regime, seems like a formality.

Sofyan Amrabat's 2023/24 stats Games 19 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 1046 Wage Ranking 21st

Hannibal

£15,000 p/w salary

For some, Hannibal Mejbri's passion and hotheadedness has been endearing. In a period where there's arguably been a lack of spirit in the team, the Tunisian's rough and ready attitude has been a breath of fresh air. Even if it has been channelled poorly at times.

In terms of his quality and general attitude though, the French youth player doesn't quite make the cut. He has already had trouble on loan at Sevilla, with coach Quique Sanchez Flores suggesting that the troublesome 21-year-old doesn't understand what it is like to be a Sevilla player. That, coupled with there being several names already ahead of him at his parent club, means it may be best to cash in while he still has some untapped potential.

Hannibal's 2023/24 stats Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes 363 Wage Ranking 28th

Jonny Evans

£65,000 p/w salary

If you asked Jonny Evans this time last year what his future would hold in the 2023/24 season, it's unlikely he would be suggesting he would return to the club he grew up at. Yet, the Irishman did enough in pre-season to earn a one-year contract and has performed admirably since.

With an injury crisis plaguing the squad for much of the season, the veteran has had to step up and feature on a more frequent basis than would've been imagined. Despite showing class and experience, it is clear INEOS have made it clear they are looking towards building a better future. With Evans being the wrong side of thirty, it seems sensible not to renew his contract at the end of the season and to free up space for a hungrier centre-back who may be around for more years to come.

Jonny Evans's 2023/24 stats Games 21 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes 1112 Wage Ranking 20th

Raphael Varane

£340,000 p/w salary

Raphael Varane was unveiled to the Old Trafford fans in a suit, looking like a million bucks, and seemingly acting as one of the final pieces to the puzzle that was a team ready to challenge under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. We all know that has not materialised, and for the Frenchman, his time in England has been hit-and-miss.

When fit, he is arguably the Red Devils' best defender. He formed a formidable partnership alongside Lisandro Martinez, and they were the spine of a resurgent United. However, Varane's injury record is hard to ignore. With rumours that his relationship with his manager is strained and his unreliability, it seems likely that a much-touted move to Saudi Arabia could come to fruition in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphael Varane has been injured for 176 days since joining Manchester United.

Raphael Varane's 2023/24 stats Games 24 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes 1654 Wage Ranking 2nd

Casemiro

£350,000 p/w salary

A year ago, the Brazilian stalwart was leading United to their first trophy since 2017. He was a transformative signing who gave his side's engine room a mix of composure and aggression which had sorely been missed. Fast-forward to now, it seems Casemiro is a shell of his former self. He has been left isolated and overrun and is struggling to recapture the form that made one of the stand-out players for Erik ten Hag last season.

Not everyone was impressed by the 32-year-old's arrival. It is believed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe saw the move as a bad piece of recruitment that he is keen to avoid during his reign at the top of the football club. If that's not a bad omen as to what could become of United's highest earner, then maybe nothing is.

Casemiro's 2023/24 stats Games 18 Goals 4 Assists 2 Minutes 1383 Wage Ranking 1st