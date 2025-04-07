Manchester United are plotting an exciting summer swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain youngster trio Axel Tape, Mahamadou Sangare and Oumar Camara on a free transfer, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

The Red Devils have reportedly set their sights on the three promising teenagers, who are all set to depart the French capital this summer when their contracts expire.

United have invested heavily in young talent under Ruben Amorim so far, welcoming Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven as their only two signings in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese manager has also given some academy prospects their first taste of first-team football, with striker Chido Obi particularly standing out since his arrival from Arsenal.

Man United Eyeing Moves for PSG Trio

According to Bailey, both Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox were impressed with PSG’s trio of Tape, Sangare and Camara and could soon look to intensify United’s interest in the youngsters.

However, the Premier League giants are likely to face competition from other top-flight clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle, who are also keen to bring all three players to England.

It is understood that the trio are also attracting suitors in Germany, Italy and Spain, which makes United’s summer pursuit even more difficult.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim has won six of his first 20 Premier League games in charge of Man United.

According to Bailey, Tape particularly impressed United chiefs when he played against the Red Devils during the Ajax Future Cup last August.

The 'brilliant' central defender has already made his first-team debut for PSG this season in the Coupe de France and would be another exciting addition in defence alongside Heaven.

United are likely to need centre-back reinforcements after the season as Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans’ contracts are expiring, and they look unlikely to extend their Old Trafford stay beyond June.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Wins 6 Draws 5 Losses 9 Points per game 1.15

