Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and have recently sent scouts to watch the English winger in action.

The 18-year-old has been a shining light in a disappointing return to Premier League football for the Saints, and has enjoyed a breakout season at St Mary's, earning plaudits amid a meteoric rise that has earned him a recent England U21 call-up. The Exeter-born right-winger has appeared 16 times across competitions, posting one goal and two assists.

The Sun reports that Manchester United and Aston Villa have sent scouts to assess Dibling's performance in his last three outings. Clubs from Germany and Italy are also monitoring the attacker, who could follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham if he moves abroad.

Tyler Dibling 2024/25 Statistics (all competitions) Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 2

Southampton sit rock-bottom of the Premier League and will be eager to keep hold of Dibling, who has been described as "outstanding", in January to help them in a relegation battle. He has just under three years left on his contract, so the Saints are under no pressure to sell in the winter transfer window.

However, if the Hampshire outfit suffers relegation, Dibling could depart in the summer. United appear to have them on their radar, as the right wing is a problem area. The Red Devils' new head coach, Ruben Amorim, could use the former Chelsea academy youngster as one of his number 10s in his 3-4-3 formation.

Manchester United director Dan Ashworth wanted Dibling at Newcastle

Manchester United's interest in Dibling makes sense, given Southampton's former technical director is in the same role at Old Trafford. He made the switch from the Saints to the Red Devils at the end of last season and is said to be a fan of the English teenager.

Dan Ashworth might be leading United's pursuit of Dibling. He eyed the winger while working as Newcastle United's sporting director and wanted to add the player to the Magpies' youth academy. The English director wants to similarly bolster the youth system at Old Trafford with exciting U21 talent.

"Youth development has also been a huge part of my career and I see it as a crucial element of success for any football club – but especially for Manchester United where homegrown players have such a rich history."

The Red Devils made several signings in the summer with the future in mind, including Danish striker Chido Obi-Martin, 17, who joined after leaving Arsenal. He's hit the ground running with five goals in as many games for the U18s.

Sekou Kone, 18, also joined the club from Malian outfit Guidars FC for around £1 million plus add-ons. The Mali U17 international is expected to be fast-tracked into United's first team, with his stock growing in Africa as one of the continent's most talented teenagers.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 07/12/2024.