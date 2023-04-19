Manchester United target Jude Bellingham could be a Paul "Pogba-type player" at Old Trafford, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils are just one European giant who are currently thought to be interested in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Man United transfer news — Jude Bellingham

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani would want to be in the conversation for Bellingham if he took over United.

However, it now looks like United's current owners, the Glazers, could remain at the club, with ESPN reporting that they're confident of securing outside investment that'll allow them to stay at Old Trafford.

In March, The Telegraph claimed that the Red Devils are ready to join the battle for Bellingham's signature, so they may go in for him regardless of who their owners are.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in an initial £25m deal back in 2020, as reported by Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Jude Bellingham and Man United?

Asked if United could potentially see Bellingham as what they wanted Pogba to be, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If United could get Bellingham, then he could be that Pogba-type player that they were always expecting to get through the door.

"But at the moment, I wonder whether he would see United as being his best option. I mean, they're still a work in progress. They're trying to put a cap on wages. But there are signs of progress there."

Is Jude Bellingham like Paul Pogba?

It's quite a good comparison. Looking at their numbers from last season, they're quite similar.

As per WhoScored, Bellingham recorded eight assists in his league, while Pogba registered nine. They also averaged the same amount of key passes (1.2) and were close when it came to dribbles completed, with the former managing 1.7 per game and the latter two.

Defensively, however, the England international came out on top. His averages of 1.6 and 1.3 for tackles and interceptions respectively were higher than Pogba's (both 0.7).

Perhaps, then, Bellingham is the complete midfielder that United maybe thought Pogba was when they decided to spend £89m on the Frenchman (via BBC Sport) almost seven years ago.

Whatever the case, the Dortmund man is clearly a footballer with a lot of talent and potential. If United and Erik ten Hag can bring him to Old Trafford in the next transfer window, then they have to.