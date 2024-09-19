Manchester United may find themselves in a transfer battle with Real Madrid to sign Dinamo Zagreb starlet Martin Baturina, with Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger suggesting the attacking midfielder is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘positioning themselves’ to acquire the highly-promising 21-year-old Croatian, whose impressive form has earned him the label of ‘the next Luka Modric’.

According to Berger, the Real Madrid icon himself is suggesting that his club sign Baturina, who opted against exploring a move away from Dinamo Zagreb this summer, despite interest from Atletico, Roma, and Fiorentina, and decided to continue development at his boyhood club.

However, over the next 12 months, it would come as no surprise if the 21-year-old moves away from Croatia to one of Europe’s top-five leagues.

Per latest reports, Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Baturina in action during the September international break, where the 21-year-old made a 61-minute appearance against Portugal in the Nations League. The attacking midfielder also featured in Dinamo Zagreb’s shocking 9-2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night but was substituted after 78 minutes of play.

Baturina Eyed by European Giants

Man United and Real Madrid interested

Baturina, who joined Dinamo Zagreb’s youth ranks in 2017, broke into the first team four years later and has established himself as a key player for the Croatian giants ever since.

The 21-year-old helped the club lift their seventh consecutive domestic title last season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in the process.

According to Berger, Baturina’s contract does not contain a release clause, meaning interested clubs would have to work out an agreement with the Croatian side for the highly promising starlet’s transfer. Leeds United showed their interest in the summer transfer window and reportedly had a £25million bid accepted by Zagreb, but the playmaker turned down a move to Elland Road.

A versatile player, the five-cap Croatian international can be utilised in several positions across the frontline, but mostly plays as an attacking midfielder, where he has amassed 77 appearances so far in his career. Baturina could soon follow in the footsteps of Modric himself, who left Dinamo Zagreb aged 22 to join Premier League giants Tottenham in 2008, and remains among the top five most expensive club departures in history.

Martin Baturina Dinamo Zagreb Stats (2024/25) Competition Games Goals Assists SuperSport NHL 4 0 4 Champions League 1 0 0 Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 1

Amad Diallo Set for New Deal

After a promising start to the season

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is set to be offered a new long-term contract after a promising start to the Premier League season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are keen to retain the exciting Ivorian attacker for the foreseeable future, as his current agreement is set to expire in less than 12 months, in June 2025.

Per the report, Diallo is expected to be presented with a new long-term deal in the next few months, while United also have an option to trigger a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until 2026.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal and assisted another in four Premier League appearances this term.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.