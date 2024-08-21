Highlights PSG is open to letting Ugarte go in a more favorable deal structure for Manchester United, with likely loan to buy formula.

Uruguay international Ugarte is ready to make a move to Old Trafford, as PSG agrees to a potential switch to the Premier League.

Man United anticipates offers for midfielder Eriksen before the transfer deadline, with clubs interested in acquiring the 32-year-old.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have held positive talks over midfielder Manuel Ugarte’s potential late summer move, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Ligue 1 giants are prepared to let Ugarte go before the transfer deadline and are reportedly willing to agree to a structure that is ‘more appealing’ from United’s perspective.

According to Jacobs, a season-long loan with an obligation to buy is likely to be the formula for Ugarte’s move to Old Trafford this summer, with PSG keen on offloading the Uruguayan after their capture of Benfica starlet Joao Neves.

So far, PSG have held firm on their £51m valuation of the 23-year-old in an effort to recoup a similar amount to what they paid for Ugarte just 12 months ago, upon his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

With Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the only major outgoings so far, United have been unable to fund their summer spree through player sales and are now aiming to secure a loan move for the Uruguay international.

PSG ‘Prepared’ to Let Ugarte Go

Just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs explained that PSG have softened their stance on Ugarte’s asking price in recent days and are now prepared to agree to a more favourable deal structure for potential suitors:

“PSG are prepared to let Ugarte go, especially because Joao Neves has joined and whereas, in the early part of the window, they were very firm on this 60 million euros asking price. “Now they're prepared to agree a structure with Manchester United or any club that is a little bit more appealing from the perspective of a suitor. “So a loan with obligation is likely to be the formula, and Manchester United and PSG have held positive talks, Ugarte has already agreed personal terms.”

Ugarte was not involved in PSG's Ligue 1 season opener against Le Havre last Friday, following a prolonged break after the Copa America, where he helped Uruguay reach the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old featured in 37 games for the French giants last season as the club won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, but he struggled for playing time in the latter stages of the Champions League.

With Joao Neves arriving as his direct replacement, Ugarte faces an uphill battle for minutes at the Parc des Princes and has already given the green light to an Old Trafford switch.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

The Uruguayan ace could soon become Man United’s fifth summer signing, after Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joined on long-term deals earlier in the window.

Central midfield remains a crucial area for Erik ten Hag to bolster ahead of the transfer deadline, with several names also lined up as alternatives if a deal for Ugarte falls through.

Offers for Eriksen Anticipated

Ahead of the transfer deadline day

Man United are expecting offers for midfielder Christian Eriksen ahead of the transfer deadline, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GMS.

The Red Devils remain hopeful of selling some of their high-earners before 30 August, with Eriksen among the potential Old Trafford departures ahead of the final year of his contract.

According to Sheth, several clubs are interested in acquiring the 32-year-old, who has struggled to make an impact since joining from Brentford in 2022.

A report from The Sun suggests that the 32-year-old could be available for as little as £5million, with Ajax named as a potential destination for the Danish ace.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.