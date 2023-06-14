Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea's contract runs out this summer and the club could look to replace the shot-stopper.

Mail Sport revealed at the end of May that the Spanish veteran shot-stopper had indeed agreed on terms to a new contract. However, the club have yet to fully sign off on the deal.

Pair this up with a worrying dip in form and two questionable gaffs in the FA Cup final and it seems like the Spaniard's time at Old Trafford may be coming to an abrupt end - with his contract coming to an end on 30th June 2023.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who could fill the gloves left by De Gea in Manchester.

So without further ado, here are five potential replacements for David De Gea at Manchester United.

6 David Raya, Brentford

David Raya has been more than impressive since his arrival in the Premier League with Brentford and could be the perfect candidate to take over from De Gea this summer.

The Evening Standard reported that there is indeed interest from the Red Devils in signing Raya, however, they will face stiff competition from Chelsea and Tottenham.

Premier League proven with an extremely high ceiling? United could do far worse than bringing Raya into their ranks this summer.

5 Diogo Costa, Porto

FC Porto's Diogo Costa in international action for Portugal

90min claimed that Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Costa has long been on the list of potential De Gea replacements at Old Trafford, however, this is alongside a host of other names.

Although, The 90min report also relayed comments from Costa made after Porto's Taca de Portugal final on Sunday where the goalkeeper says he is more than happy to stay at the Portuguese club.

Nevertheless, the allure of the Premier League and the glitz and glamour of being the no.1 at one of the world's best clubs can turn pretty much anyone's head.

4 Dominik Livakovic, Dinamo Zagreb

Croatian news outlet Jutarnji claims that Manchester United want to sign Dominik Livakovic as De Gea's replacement this summer and he would be available at a very cheap price.

Livakovic reportedly has an £8.9 million release clause, something which is an absolute robbery considering just how good the 28-year-old is.

The shot-stopper shined on the world stage for Croatia in the 2022 World Cup and looks every inch ready to make the step up to a top European club.

Livakovic and Manchester United could be a match made in heaven.

3 Girogi Mamardashvili, Valencia

Journalist Steve Bates told GIVEMESPORT that Valencia goalkeeper Girogi Mamardashvili is "high" on the transfer wishlist of Manchester United this summer.

This would be a bold decision to make from Erik ten Hag, especially when you consider Valencia's torrid season in La Liga.

However, the Georgian stands at 6’6” and looks far more imposing in the goal than De Gea, something which would suit the physically demanding English top flight.

Valencia may look to cash in on their prized asset by drumming up his price tag this summer, something which may put the Red Devils off a move.

1 Jordan Pickford, Everton

The Daily Star claimed that Manchester United will prioritise bringing Jordan Pickford to Old Trafford - should De Gea leave the club this summer.

The 29-year-old did commit his future to Everton earlier in the season, penning a deal which would keep him at Goodison Park until 2027.

Nevertheless, after two seasons fighting relegation, the England number one could likely look to play his football elsewhere in the Premier League.