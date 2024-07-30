Highlights Manchester United’s pre-season tour is ‘really important’ for Jadon Sancho’s future.

The 24-year-old returned to first-team training after a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain are ‘open’ to loaning out Manuel Ugarte with an obligation to buy.

Manchester United’s pre-season tour is ‘really important’ for Jadon Sancho’s future at the club, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After reconciling with manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho returned to Man United’s first-team squad this summer following his return from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho managed to recapture his impressive form in Germany and has attracted interest from several clubs around Europe since, including Paris Saint-Germain, who have already had contacts with the Premier League giants over a possible deal.

Despite including Sancho in their pre-season tour of the United States, Man United are yet to make up their mind over the future of the England international, according to Romano.

His Old Trafford destiny still lies in the hands of Ten Hag, who brought Sancho off the bench in Man United’s latest pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

With two new arrivals, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, on board, the Red Devils could end up cashing in on Sancho in a bid to boost further summer arrivals. So far, United have seen just one major outgoing in Mason Greenwood’s departure to Marseille.

Sancho’s Future ‘Depends’ on Ten Hag

The Dutch tactician yet to make his decision

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that Ten Hag is yet to make his decision over Sancho’s future at the club as the jury remains out for the winger’s pre-season performances:

“This pre-season tour is really important for Jadon Sancho, the feeling they will have on and off the pitch, so it's on Man United now. “They have to decide what they want to do, and then we will understand the future of Sancho. “But at the moment, it really depends on the club and also on the manager, and the feeling he will have with the player.”

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021, Sancho has struggled to recapture his best form at Old Trafford, registering just 18 goal contributions in 82 appearances for the Red Devils.

Sancho was excluded from the first-team squad after falling out with Ten Hag in early September last year, after the Dutchman voiced concerns over his performances in training following a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The 24-year-old then responded with a tweet that disputed Ten Hag’s claim and refused to apologise, before he was loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

Sancho played an instrumental part in the Bundesliga giants’ impressive Champions League campaign, helping the club reach the tournament’s final for the first time in 11 years.

In 21 appearances on his return, the England international scored three and assisted three goals.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

PSG ‘Open’ to Ugarte Loan

Uruguayan keen on Old Trafford switch

Paris Saint-Germain are ‘open’ to loaning out Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte with an obligation to buy, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Parisians are keen to offload Ugarte just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon as United remain interested in securing his signature this summer.

Romano suggests Ugarte has already given the green light on an Old Trafford switch almost two weeks ago, but United are yet to reach an agreement with PSG over the deal for the Uruguayan.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.